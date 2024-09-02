5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Justin Baldoni has been forced to do major damage control surrouding the It Ends With Us PR crisis. Baldoni shared a powerful letter to domestic violence survivors after his “It Ends With Us” co-star Blake Lively came under fire for hardly addressing their film’s serious themes.
“You embody resilience and courage, qualities that shine bright even on the darkest days,” the “Jane the Virgin” alum wrote on Instagram in a post titled “Dear Survivor” Friday.
“In the tapestry of your life, each thread tells a story of endurance, strength, and hope. Every step forward you take, no matter how small, is a declaration of your unyielding spirit and an inspiration to others. You may not always see the impact you have, but your journey encourages and motivates, lighting the path for those of us still searching for the light.”
Fans applauded Baldoni in the comments section of his post for using his platform for good.
“THIS is the proper way to handle a DV project. You sincerely care about the victims and it shows,” one follower wrote.
“Thank you for being so empathetic and responsible in your promotional efforts of this film. It speaks volumes to your character and your desire to make a change for survivors,” another commented.
PageSix reports that since Blake Lively made light of the DV themes in "It Ends With Us," things have only gotten worse for the Gossip Girl star. Multiple interviews of Lively have surfaced on the internet of her serving "mean girl energy." Take a look!
It doesn't end there.
Lively has recently been labeled "the most hated woman in Hollywood." Will she recover from the backlash? Time will tell.
PageSix reports that Adele’s next album may be titled “45.” The “Someone Like You” singer announced Saturday that she will take an “incredibly long” break from music after getting engaged to Rich Paul.
Adele went on to say, “I’m not the most comfortable performer, I know that, but I am very fg good at it, and I have really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I’ve ever done and probably the longest I will ever do,” she told her audience during the 10th and final show of her Munich residency.
PageSix reports that Maren Morris claimed she and her 4-year-old son, Hayes, were sent death threats after she called out country singer Morgan Wallen over his use of a racial slur in 2021.
“I mean, the death threat portion for me as a young mother was, yeah, obviously, like, scary,” the “Middle” singer, 34, said on Sophia Bush's podcast, "Work in Progress."
“And it wasn’t death threats against me. It was against my son, too. So it’s like, ‘Oh, wow. Now we’re involving the kids, the ones that you cared so much about.'”
She went on to say, “We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse.” Reps for Wallen did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment regarding Morris’ latest statement about the situation.
The “Bones” singer also said on the “Work in Progress” podcast that she still wonders how people could be so offended by her comment.
PageSix reports that Leah Remini filed for divorcefrom Angelo Pagán on Thursday and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation.
The “King of Queens” star filed in Los Angeles County and listed Aug. 1 as the date of their separation, per court documents obtained by Page Six Friday.
She waived her right to spousal support and asked the court to terminate its eligibility to award support to Pagán. The “Bosch: Legacy” actor also waived his right to spousal support in his response submitted on Friday. Both parties wrote in their respective court filings that they would separate their assets at a later date.
There are no minor children involved in the divorce. Pagán, 56, and Remini, 54, share a 20-year-old daughter, Sofia Bella. Pagán also has three sons from a previous relationship: Angelo Jr., Alex and Nico. The estranged couple announced their separation after 21 years of marriage in a joint Instagram post on Thursday.
