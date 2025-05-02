5 People Having A Bad Week

Antonio says he discovered the affair in February, after finding several of Smith’s lewd messages to his wife—including one that read, “I would love to bend u over the sink right now.” He claims to have confronted Smith in a phone call that he recorded and posted to social media. According to the suit, Antonio has since filed for divorce from Nicole, with whom he shares one child, and is seeking $100,000 in damages from Smith.

2. Kanye's former dentist because the rapper is planning on suing him.

Kanye West is preparing to sue his dentist over the alleged dangerous administration of nitrous oxide, which he claims caused both physical and financial harm. The rapper’s legal team has sent a notice of intent to sue to Dr. Thomas P. Connelly, Kanye’s longtime dentist.

According to Ye’s team, Dr. Connelly “engaged in numerous inappropriate and dangerous practices that were far outside the bounds of any legitimate medical purpose or standard of care.” They allege that Connelly administered excessive amounts of nitrous oxide for non-medical purposes, encouraged unsupervised self-administration of the gas, and continued treatment despite clear “adverse neurological and behavioral signs.”

The legal filing also accuses Connelly of abandoning Kanye once it became apparent he was struggling with a dependency on nitrous oxide. They claim the dentist abruptly withdrew care without a proper transition plan. Kanye’s team further states that his wife, Bianca, was negatively affected by his addiction, and that the couple has since hit a major rough patch in their relationship.

1. Russell Brand because his rape trial is moving forward.

Russell Brand appeared in a London courtroom on Friday to face multiple rape charges, though the hearing lasted only 14 minutes. The appearance was limited to a few procedural questions. Brand reportedly confirmed his name, date of birth, and address in Great Britain before Judge Goldspring granted him bail. According to The New York Times, Brand thanked the judge and exited the courtroom without showing any "visible emotion" during the proceedings.

Brand was formally charged by British police on April 4 with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault. The alleged incidents date back to 1999. Suki Dhadda, the lead prosecutor, said one woman accused Brand of raping her in a hotel room in 1999, while another claimed he orally raped her in a bathroom stall at a party, The New York Times reports.

Brand has denied all charges in a video posted to social media, which he recorded while vacationing with his family in Florida. He acknowledged past struggles with drug and sex addiction but said he has since turned his life around after embracing faith.