5 People Having A Bad Week

APD held a press conference on Wednesday, accusing the rapper of triggering a rap war during a music video shoot in 2024. Police officials announced the arrests of seven gang members allegedly responsible for two fatal shootings, with a third person also wounded.

Atlanta PD Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk stated that Baby was filming his music video in the same area and "knew he should not have been" there, calling it a "cowardly act" and vowing to hold the rapper accountable. Seemingly, Lil Baby's presence was what sparked the shooting.

Lil Baby's attorneys called the police accusations "complete and total nonsense." They stated, "To say he couldn't shoot a music video in his hometown, a place that he loves and has continued to uplift, is disgraceful. Furthermore, the location for a major music video shoot is a decision made by a professional team and is not a decision made by any individual."