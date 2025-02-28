5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are hoping March brings better fortunes.
APD held a press conference on Wednesday, accusing the rapper of triggering a rap war during a music video shoot in 2024. Police officials announced the arrests of seven gang members allegedly responsible for two fatal shootings, with a third person also wounded.
Atlanta PD Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk stated that Baby was filming his music video in the same area and "knew he should not have been" there, calling it a "cowardly act" and vowing to hold the rapper accountable. Seemingly, Lil Baby's presence was what sparked the shooting.
Lil Baby's attorneys called the police accusations "complete and total nonsense." They stated, "To say he couldn't shoot a music video in his hometown, a place that he loves and has continued to uplift, is disgraceful. Furthermore, the location for a major music video shoot is a decision made by a professional team and is not a decision made by any individual."
Lil Baby's lawyers also emphasized that he "had absolutely no involvement" in the shooting while criticizing the APD for its "unprofessional, unethical, and shameful" treatment of the rapper. They said Baby is "devastated" because he and the victims grew up in the same Atlanta neighborhood where the violence occurred.
Qatar Airways placed a deceased passenger next to a couple for the final few hours of a flight from Australia to Doha. The couple, Mitchell Ring and Jennifer Colin, claimed they were not offered new seats after the corpse of a woman was covered with a blanket and placed in their row. Ring was simply asked to move over so the woman could occupy his seat.
Qatar Airways stated that its cabin crew "acted quickly, appropriately, and professionally at all times in line with training and industry standard practice." The airline added that crew members are trained to handle onboard deaths "with as much respect and dignity as possible."
Qatar Airways also claimed that guests "were accommodated to other seats" and that a crew member sat next to the deceased passenger for the remainder of the flight. However, this contradicts Ring and Colin’s account. Ring and Colin made no mention of a crew member joining them in their row. Furthermore, Colin stated that she only changed rows after a fellow passenger encouraged her to sit with her.
Qatar Airways said they have been in "direct contact with the family of the deceased" and have offered passengers "directly affected" by the situation "emotional support and compensation." However, the amount of compensation remains unclear.
Timberlake had to cancel his performance in Columbus, Ohio, after coming down with a nasty case of the flu. The singer posted an apology on Instagram on Thursday, telling fans he was heartbroken but needed to cancel the show because he couldn’t even make it through soundcheck (honestly, it’s wild that he even tried).
He said it kills him to disappoint his fans and all the members of his team who worked so hard to put the show together, while also promising full refunds for tickets. Many fans wished Justin a speedy recovery, but a few were upset about him canceling a second time—like a bad Hinge date.
Justin is just the latest to fall victim to this season’s flu outbreak, which, according to the CDC, is one of the worst in 15 years. Maybe next year, he’ll get the flu vaccine so he can bring sexy back to Columbus.
The hip-hop industry legend is facing a new sexual assault lawsuit from a woman who previously worked with Kevin at Def Jam Recordings in 1999. The woman began working for the company that year and claims she was quickly subjected to repeated instances of sexual harassment from Liles between 2000 and 2002.
The lawsuit alleges that Liles would frequently press his body against the woman's breasts and grab her rear at work. She says she repeatedly rejected Liles' sexual advances but alleges he ultimately sexually assaulted and raped her in 2002. Liles remained connected to Def Jam until 2004 before moving on to become a top vice president at Warner Music Group. He resigned from that role in September.
Hackman, a two-time Oscar winner, has been found dead inside his Santa Fe home alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog. Their bodies were discovered on Wednesday afternoon, with Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirming the news at midnight on Thursday.
The sheriff's office stated that a welfare check was conducted at his home after a concerned neighbor called the police. Foul play is not suspected, and no causes of death have been released. Arakawa, a classical pianist, was married to Hackman for 34 years.
Hackman was previously married to Faye Maltese for 30 years. He was on screen for five decades before retiring from acting in 2004. Hackman was 95 at the time of his death, while Arakawa was 63.
In an interview with GQ, Hackman expressed how he’d like to be remembered: "As a decent actor. As someone who tried to portray what was given to them in an honest fashion. I don't know beyond that." We send our condolences to Gene and Betsy's family.