5 People Having A Bad Friday.

Shenuque Tissera
Jun 30, 2023 | 3:01 PM
TGIF, except for these five celebs hoping this weekend brings them something to celebrate.

5. Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg because their UFC fight may not happen because of their height and weight disparity.

While these two tech giants have many other things going on in their lives, nothing hurts a billionaire more than being told no. The Italian government offered to let them use the Roman Coliseum as the grounds for the fight. The two men loved the idea but, unfortunately, the Coliseum can't fit many spectators and hasn't staged a 'fight' for hundreds of years.

If they wanted to fight in Vegas like initially planned, they would have to get the UFC office in Vegas to approve the match with a weight and height disparity, of Zuckerberg at 5'7 148 lbs and Elon Musk at 6'2. Zuck and Elon are all in on the fight and the apparent differences, leading to the Coliseum idea. Italy has no rules, and two billionaires can fight each other in the Coliseum if they want.

The two tech giants are the only ones that want this fight to happen.

4. Kevin Costner because his ex-wife Christine has left him and took the kids.

Christine Baumgartner was spotted at the airport this past Thursday getting out of LA after a drama-filled month because of her divorce. The ex-couple are now arguing over money and a place to live as Christine contests the prenup she signed.

Christine wants $248K a month in child support, but Costner's attorneys say those numbers are inflated as they include personal expenses for Christine. Christine needs to be out of her family's beachfront property by Mid-August. Whatever happens, this weekend will be filled with capital 'D' drama.

The internet also is well aware of Costner's dilemma.

3. Madonna and her fans because she's still too sick to get out of bed.

Any fans of Madonna know she has unfortunately been hospitalized for a severe bacterial infection. It is believed that the singer is bedridden, and those close to her say she's nowhere close to being able to kick off her World Tour.

According to online publications, Madonna was released from the ICU and is still vomiting wholly and uncontrollably, bedridden. Madonna was dealing with a fever for over a month but kept it a secret from those around her before being dragged to the hospital. Madonna wants to keep her tour dates intact, with the first show supposed to happen on July 15th, but it might be best if the singer lets her body make a full recovery.

Fans are sending the star well wishes for her recovery.

2. Bud Light after Dylan Mulvaney's criticism after the backlash she received from her Bud Light ad campaign.

Anheuser-Busch released a transgender-influenced beer ad campaign using TikTok personality, actress, and comedian Dylan Mulvaney as the face of it. The campaign was received negatively by conservatives who sent awful disparaging comments to Mulvaney and vowed to boycott the beer, causing the company to lose $20 billion in market value.

Mulvaney criticized the company, claiming they failed to support her after being inundated by online abuse. Mulvaney said, 'For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all.'

Anheuser-Busch released a statement that said, 'We are committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community.' Unfortunately, this doesn't address Mulvaney's critique of feeling alone and tokenized after taking the brunt of hate from the online world.

1. Emmanuel Macron because he was seen at Elton John's Concert in Paris amidst turmoil in France.

Riots have erupted in protest of the police shooting of 17-year-old Nahel. M a French citizen of Algerian and Moroccan descent in the French suburb of Nanterre. He was raised by a single mother and wanted to be a mechanic. Riots erupted on Tuesday after a confrontation between protesters and police. Around 600 people have been arrested for crimes related to rioting, like arson and looting.

Macron has suggested that people use the riots as an excuse to commit crimes, saying it's 'an unacceptable exploitation of the adolescent's death.' Macron even went as far as to blame 'video games and bad parenting' as one of the reasons behind the riots.

Amidst this, Macron and his wife enjoyed Elton John's farewell tour, leaving some feeling that Macron feels unbothered mainly by the situation. Others can argue that there isn't much Macron can do now, as the officer is currently charged with voluntary homicide.

Sources: New York Times,TMZ
