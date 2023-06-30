5 People Having A Bad Friday.

TGIF, except for these five celebs hoping this weekend brings them something to celebrate.
While these two tech giants have many other things going on in their lives, nothing hurts a billionaire more than being told no. The Italian government offered to let them use the Roman Coliseum as the grounds for the fight. The two men loved the idea but, unfortunately, the Coliseum can't fit many spectators and hasn't staged a 'fight' for hundreds of years.
If they wanted to fight in Vegas like initially planned, they would have to get the UFC office in Vegas to approve the match with a weight and height disparity, of Zuckerberg at 5'7 148 lbs and Elon Musk at 6'2. Zuck and Elon are all in on the fight and the apparent differences, leading to the Coliseum idea. Italy has no rules, and two billionaires can fight each other in the Coliseum if they want.
The two tech giants are the only ones that want this fight to happen.
Is Elon Musk actually planning to fight Mark Zuckerberg or is this an internet rumour that's gotten out of control?— Project Unity (@TheProjectUnity) June 30, 2023
Because I want to see this.
Only way I want to see Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk fight is if they each lose $10billion for every minute the fight goes and the loser has to give up all their wealth— Traveler In This World (@CheWithBlingon) June 26, 2023
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk want to have a cage fight??? Sign me up to watch. Lolol— Heather Steele (@Equality1975) June 22, 2023
Christine Baumgartner was spotted at the airport this past Thursday getting out of LA after a drama-filled month because of her divorce. The ex-couple are now arguing over money and a place to live as Christine contests the prenup she signed.
Christine wants $248K a month in child support, but Costner's attorneys say those numbers are inflated as they include personal expenses for Christine. Christine needs to be out of her family's beachfront property by Mid-August. Whatever happens, this weekend will be filled with capital 'D' drama.
The internet also is well aware of Costner's dilemma.
An orca, a submarine and Kevin Costner walk into a bar…— Melissa (@BallQueenHammer) June 25, 2023
Woke up to a disheveled Kevin Costner eating out of my bird feeders again— ho baby ;) (@ThisLocalHater) June 25, 2023
Any fans of Madonna know she has unfortunately been hospitalized for a severe bacterial infection. It is believed that the singer is bedridden, and those close to her say she's nowhere close to being able to kick off her World Tour.
According to online publications, Madonna was released from the ICU and is still vomiting wholly and uncontrollably, bedridden. Madonna was dealing with a fever for over a month but kept it a secret from those around her before being dragged to the hospital. Madonna wants to keep her tour dates intact, with the first show supposed to happen on July 15th, but it might be best if the singer lets her body make a full recovery.
Fans are sending the star well wishes for her recovery.
Unpopular opinion, but I would rather Madonna pushed her tour until 2024, rather than risk her health.— Inside The Groove (@insidethegroove) June 30, 2023
No but imagine you’re a brand new intern and it’s your first week as a doctor and you start in the ICU and your patient is MADONNA— Dr. Mia (she/η/sie) (@Miazolam) June 29, 2023
Anheuser-Busch released a transgender-influenced beer ad campaign using TikTok personality, actress, and comedian Dylan Mulvaney as the face of it. The campaign was received negatively by conservatives who sent awful disparaging comments to Mulvaney and vowed to boycott the beer, causing the company to lose $20 billion in market value.
Mulvaney criticized the company, claiming they failed to support her after being inundated by online abuse. Mulvaney said, 'For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all.'
Anheuser-Busch released a statement that said, 'We are committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community.' Unfortunately, this doesn't address Mulvaney's critique of feeling alone and tokenized after taking the brunt of hate from the online world.
Hearing that Bud Lite never even reached back out to Dylan Mulvaney is profoundly f%cked up.— Chris Franklin (@Campster) June 29, 2023
Riots have erupted in protest of the police shooting of 17-year-old Nahel. M a French citizen of Algerian and Moroccan descent in the French suburb of Nanterre. He was raised by a single mother and wanted to be a mechanic. Riots erupted on Tuesday after a confrontation between protesters and police. Around 600 people have been arrested for crimes related to rioting, like arson and looting.
Macron has suggested that people use the riots as an excuse to commit crimes, saying it's 'an unacceptable exploitation of the adolescent's death.' Macron even went as far as to blame 'video games and bad parenting' as one of the reasons behind the riots.
Amidst this, Macron and his wife enjoyed Elton John's farewell tour, leaving some feeling that Macron feels unbothered mainly by the situation. Others can argue that there isn't much Macron can do now, as the officer is currently charged with voluntary homicide.