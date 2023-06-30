5 People Having A Bad Friday.

While these two tech giants have many other things going on in their lives, nothing hurts a billionaire more than being told no. The Italian government offered to let them use the Roman Coliseum as the grounds for the fight. The two men loved the idea but, unfortunately, the Coliseum can't fit many spectators and hasn't staged a 'fight' for hundreds of years.

If they wanted to fight in Vegas like initially planned, they would have to get the UFC office in Vegas to approve the match with a weight and height disparity, of Zuckerberg at 5'7 148 lbs and Elon Musk at 6'2. Zuck and Elon are all in on the fight and the apparent differences, leading to the Coliseum idea. Italy has no rules, and two billionaires can fight each other in the Coliseum if they want.

The two tech giants are the only ones that want this fight to happen.