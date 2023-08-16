5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad hump day? You're not alone. These people are struggling too! Take a look!
The 2009 blockbuster movie The Blind Side tells the story of former NFL football star Michael Oher. Oher grew up in Tennessee and was raised by a drug addicted mother. He bounced around the foster care system until he was 17 years old, when he was discovered by the Tuohy family, whose son was classmates with Oher.
As a teen, Oher was known for his football ability and athleticism. After growing closer to the struggling athlete, Sean and Leigh Ann Tuohy adopted Oher in 2004.
Now, Oher is filing a lawsuit against the Tuohys. After two decades of thinking he was legally adopted by the Tuohys, Oher claims that he was actually under a conservatorship.
In the filing, he says that Sean and Leigh Ann Tuohy tricked him into signing into this conservatorship, which gives someone total power over another's finances. (Think Britney Spears). Oher ALSO claimed that the Tuohys made millions of dollars off of The Blind Side movie, while he got nothing. People are waiting to see how this lawsuit plays out. In the meantime, many people on the internet are furious with the Tuohys. Take a look!
This scandal has layers! Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy in The Blind Side. Now that the Oher-Tuohy scandal is out the open, Bullock is the subject of a shocking amount of online hate. Many fans are claiming that she should give her Oscar back.
Other fans are coming to her defense. Take a look!
Should Sandy give the Oscar back?
Casey (not pictured above) was amped to marry fiancé Alex, until she received an anonymous text the day before their wedding.
The texts revealed that Alex had been cheating on her. On the morning of the wedding, Casey was quoted in saying, “I woke up the girls and told them my decision – I was going to go ahead with the wedding as expected, and ‘out’ him in front of our friends and family.”
According to NYPost, when Casey got to the altar, she said, 'There will be no wedding today. It seems Alex is not who I thought he is.” The damning screenshots from her fiance to his mistress read, 'Your body is f****g incredible. And you know how to use it. I wish my GF had half the skills you do. This weekend. You and I. Hot stuff. Bring your A game.'
Her fiance and his family looked on horrifed as she read these salacious cheating texts in front of EVERYONE. Alex left the altar humiliated and Casey and her friends and family had a blast at the reception. Pretty hardcore!
According to NBC News, Alec Baldwin has maintained that he DID NOT pull the trigger of the gun that fatally shot 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in October 2021.
He was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter, but the charges were dismissed in April 2023. After a recent forensic analysis of the pistol, experts are speculating that Baldwin DID pull the trigger after all.
Forensic examiner Lucien Haag was quoted in saying “Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger...the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver.' Is Baldwin guilty of murder? Internet users are torn.
Do YOU think Baldwin deserves to potentially go to jail over this?
Britney Spears just posted a new IG video of her pole-dancing. Britney writes, 'Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it.' Even though Britney seems excited about the pole, TMZ writes, 'Of course, there's another way to look at this ... and that would be a cringe one.' Calling Queen Britney 'cringe' was NOT okay with her fans. Take a look!
Does Britney need to stop pole-dancing, or should we just let her be?
There you have it!