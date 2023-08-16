5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

The 2009 blockbuster movie The Blind Side tells the story of former NFL football star Michael Oher. Oher grew up in Tennessee and was raised by a drug addicted mother. He bounced around the foster care system until he was 17 years old, when he was discovered by the Tuohy family, whose son was classmates with Oher.

As a teen, Oher was known for his football ability and athleticism. After growing closer to the struggling athlete, Sean and Leigh Ann Tuohy adopted Oher in 2004.

Now, Oher is filing a lawsuit against the Tuohys. After two decades of thinking he was legally adopted by the Tuohys, Oher claims that he was actually under a conservatorship.

In the filing, he says that Sean and Leigh Ann Tuohy tricked him into signing into this conservatorship, which gives someone total power over another's finances. (Think Britney Spears). Oher ALSO claimed that the Tuohys made millions of dollars off of The Blind Side movie, while he got nothing. People are waiting to see how this lawsuit plays out. In the meantime, many people on the internet are furious with the Tuohys. Take a look!