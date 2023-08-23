5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Scott Samuel 'Scooter' Braun is an American music executive and talent manager. His talent company SB Projects is best known for managing Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato. According to TMZ, his musical empire could be falling apart.

Variety states that there are rumors that Bieber, Grande, and Lovato are reportedly leaving their A List manager. According to NPR, Braun is no stranger to controversy.

Braun famously fought with Taylor Swift over the rights to her music. Swift fired Braun as a manager in 2018, and according to NPR, was devastated to learn that Braun owned the master tracks to her first six albums. Once the rights were released, Taylor was able to release her own version (famously known as Taylor's Version) of the songs.

Although there are no confirmed details, multiple sources state that major pop stars Bieber, Lovato, and Grande are following in Swift's footsteps. They are allegedly planning to ditch Braun's SB projects.