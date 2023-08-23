5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump day? It's not just you! These celebs are struggling. Take a look!
Actress Tori Spelling isn't doing so well. Earlier this summer, her husband of two decades Dean McDermott announced their split on social media. McDermott wrote, 'It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.'
The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star married Dean way back in 2006, but according to TMZ, their relationship has always been difficult. McDermott publically admitted to cheating on Tori, explaining that he was 'out of control.' TMZ also stated that the couple hosted a reality show on Lifetime together called 'True Tori,' where Dean openly talked about his infidelity.
To make matters worse, Spelling was spotted leaving an L.A. hospital in a wheelchair this past Sunday with bruises on her face. This TikTok video captures Tori getting discharged. According to PageSix, Tori's 'mysterious health scare' landed her in the hospital for four whole days. Although there are no more details about her hospital stay, fans are definitely worried about Tori. Take a look!
We hope Tori is okay! Onto the next celeb.
Scott Samuel 'Scooter' Braun is an American music executive and talent manager. His talent company SB Projects is best known for managing Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato. According to TMZ, his musical empire could be falling apart.
Variety states that there are rumors that Bieber, Grande, and Lovato are reportedly leaving their A List manager. According to NPR, Braun is no stranger to controversy.
Braun famously fought with Taylor Swift over the rights to her music. Swift fired Braun as a manager in 2018, and according to NPR, was devastated to learn that Braun owned the master tracks to her first six albums. Once the rights were released, Taylor was able to release her own version (famously known as Taylor's Version) of the songs.
Although there are no confirmed details, multiple sources state that major pop stars Bieber, Lovato, and Grande are following in Swift's footsteps. They are allegedly planning to ditch Braun's SB projects.
That said, Variety states that these major clients aren't necessarily leaving the company. Rumors are flying about their departure because Braun is focusing more on his role as CEO of HYBE America, a South Korean entertainment company, which Braun sold to Ithaca Holdings (the parent company to SB Projects) in 2021. Maybe Braun's empire will remain intact!
Do YOU think Scooter is in trouble? Onto the next celeb!
According to TMZ, since Britney's split with Sam Asghari 3 weeks ago, Spears has been saying she wants to reconcile with her father, Jamie Spears. Britney's dad has been in and out of the hospital for several months. Time might be running out. That said, is it safe for Britney to repair their rocky relationship?
According to BBC, Britney's father infamously placed his daughter under a conservatorship, which gave him power over her finances, career decisions, and personal matters. Britney couldn't visit her teenage sons or get married without her father's permission.
Even though Jamie was legally suspended as a conservator in September of 2021, most of Britney's fans think that Britney SHOULDN'T reconcile with him, even if he IS sick. Take a look!
Other fans think a reconcilation could be healthy for Britney.
Good luck Britney! Two more celebs!
Halle Berry's divorce to actor Olivier Martinez is offically finalized. The ex-couple came to a formal custody and child support arrangement that has the actress paying a LOT of money.
In 2015, Halle and Olivier split after 2 years of marriage. They have one 9-year-old son named Maceo. The divorce dragged on and on until the ex-couple finally reached an agreement in August 2023.
Accoridng to TMZ, Halle has to pay $8,000 a month to Olivier. She also has to pay an additional 4.3 percent of all income she receives over $2 million. Fans don't think this was fair. Take a look!
Do YOU think Halle should be paying this much? One final celeb!
According to TMZ, Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori is apparently showing too much skin in Italy. Some residents want Censori arrested or out of the country. This Twitter/X video shows Censori walking around Italy with West. Italians took the internet to complain about West's wife.
TMZ states that one internet user said, 'How about police in every country arrest anyone who is nude? It's called indecency ... Tired of being forced to see nude women and should be illegal for children to see this.' Another Italian resident wrote 'I hope Italy kicks them both out of the country. They don't need this pair polluting it.'
Other internet users agreed that Censori was being inappropriate. Take a look!
Does Bianca deserve this scrutiny? What do YOU think?
There you have it. 5 People Having a Bad Hump Day. For more news about people having a bad day, check out Five People Having a Bad Monday!