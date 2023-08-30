5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

What now Kanye? shutterstock

According to Pagesix, Kanye West was caught with his pants down on a riverboat in Italy with partner Bianca Censori. Tourists on nearby boats got quite the show from West, who sported a black blazer over his exposed butt. According to TMZ, West didn't seem to care about his fashion mishap at all. Kanye might not care, but internet users are having a field day roasting and criticizing the rapper. Take a look!

3 . Kim Kardashian, because reports say she is very embarrassed by Kanye's Italy pictures.

Is Kim humiliated? shutterstock

According to Pagesix, Kim Kardashian, West's ex-wife and mother to his kids, is “desperately embarrassed and worried” by Kanye's exposing boat photos.

Several sources report that Kim thinks 'something isn't right,' with West, who is currently on vacation with Bianca Censori. Kardashian told The Sun that she ​​​,'doesn’t know how she will explain it all to the kids.' Should Kim be this worried? Onto the final celeb!

