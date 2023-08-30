5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad hump day? You're not alone! These celebs are too!
Yesterday, August 29th, would have been Michael Jackson's 65th birthday. According to TMZ, Actress Amy Sedaris is getting a lot of hate online for posting about the controversial singer's birthday. Amy posted a tribute to the late popstar on her Instagram, which included a few clips of Jackson.
Sedaris wrote in the caption, 'On what would've been his 65th birthday, let's all groove to some of the timeless music that @michaeljackson made.' Amy included the hashtag #heavenlybirthday.
Many internet users were upset by her post. One person commented, 'Let's not glorify him anymore.' Does Amy deserve this scrutiny? What do YOU think? Onto the next celeb!
Amy Sedaris isn't the only person getting bullied on MJ's birthday. According to TMZ, Jackson's daughter, Paris, did NOT wish her dad happy birthday on social media, which resulted in her receiving death threats from Michael's fans. In response to this, Paris posted a video defending herself. Take a look!
In the heartfelt video about her father's birthday, Paris says that 'her dad was never into birthday celebrations, and he'd go to great lengths to keep his big day a secret.' After the video's release, many internet users came to Paris's defense. Take a look!
According to Pagesix, Kanye West was caught with his pants down on a riverboat in Italy with partner Bianca Censori. Tourists on nearby boats got quite the show from West, who sported a black blazer over his exposed butt. According to TMZ, West didn't seem to care about his fashion mishap at all. Kanye might not care, but internet users are having a field day roasting and criticizing the rapper. Take a look!
According to Pagesix, Kim Kardashian, West's ex-wife and mother to his kids, is “desperately embarrassed and worried” by Kanye's exposing boat photos.
Several sources report that Kim thinks 'something isn't right,' with West, who is currently on vacation with Bianca Censori. Kardashian told The Sun that she ,'doesn’t know how she will explain it all to the kids.' Should Kim be this worried? Onto the final celeb!
According to USWeekly, Patty Lin, one of the former writers on Desperate Housewives, released a memoir that claims that Teri Hatcher was awful on set. According to Lin, “The writers weren’t barred from the set, but we weren’t exactly welcome. Usually we’d only see the cast at table reads, where we’d sit quietly in the back and try not to make eye contact with Teri Hatcher.”
Could the rumors about Hatcher be true? What do YOU think?
There you have it, five people having a bad Hump day!