5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump day? You're not alone. These celebs are struggling too!

5. Drew Barrymore, because her alleged stalker failed to cooperate with authorities, and now there is a warrant is out for his arrest.

Is Drew going to be okay? shutterstock

Two weeks ago, TMZ reported that a man named Chad Michael Busto rushed the stage at the 92Y in New York during an interview between Drew Barrymore and singer Renee Rapp. Take a look!

Reports say that Busto has a history of stalking Barrymore. According to TMZ, Busto also found Drew's $6 million Hamptons property, walked onto the steps outside of the house, and got cuffed by police.

After both stalking incidents, which happened in the same week, TMZ reported that Busto was scheduled to get fitted for a GPS monitor by cops. Sources say that Barrymore's alleged stalker never showed up for the fitting. A warrant is out for Busto's arrest, and police are currently trying to locate him. Hopefully Barrymore will be safe and out of harm's way!

4. Aaron Paul, because he's angry that he doesn't get any residuals from Netflix.

Aaron is upset! shutterstock

According to People, Aaron Paul revealed that he “doesn’t get a piece” of residuals from Netflix even though it streams Breaking Bad. Paul's comments came as he protested in Los Angeles alongside costars Bryan Cranston and Jesse Plemons as part of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Variety states that Paul went on to say, “Shows live forever on these streamers and it goes through waves. And I just saw the other day that Breaking Bad was trending on Netflix, and it’s just such common sense, and I think a lot of these streamers, they know they have been getting away with not paying people just fair wage and now it’s time to pony up, and that’s just one of the things we’re fighting for.”

Onto the next sad celeb!

3. Joe Jonas, because he's getting roasted online as more details come out about his divorce from Sophie Turner.

Is Joe the worst??? shutterstock

According to TMZ, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner released an official statement this morning about their rumored divorce.

The couple states, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

TMZ also reports that Jonas wanted a separation from Turner because she was allegedly a "party animal," and "depressed mother." Could this be true?

Most of the "speculative narratives," about the couple's split paint Joe as the bad guy, particularly because of his questionable dating history. According to TMZ, Jonas dated both Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift (when both stars were way younger than him.) Take a look at some of the posts calling him out!