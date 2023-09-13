5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad hump day? You're not alone! These celebs are struggling!
According to Vanity Fair, Drew's decision to bring back The Drew Barrymore Show despite the ongoing Writer's Guild Association Strike did not sit well with the National Book Foundation. The NBF released a post yesterday explaining their decision to drop Barrymore as the host of National Book Awards Ceremony. Take a look!
Internet users seem to agree with this decision.
Was Drew's decision to continue her talk show during the strike a huge mistake? What do YOU think? Onto the next celeb!
According to People Magazine, Ariana Grande recently got emotional in an interview with Vogue Beauty Secrets about her history with botox and lip fillers. Take a look!
Grande admitted in the video, "[I've] had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so...too much. I just felt like [I was] hiding, you know?" Ariana started to cry while she spoke about it, and then said, "I didn't expect to get emotional. For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me."
People reports that Grande is "in a better place now," when it comes to her relationship to her own beauty and self image. In response to her emotionally charged confession, fans showed their love and support for the megastar. Take a look!
Hopefully Ariana continues to feel better!
According to PeopleMagazine, Taylor Swift had quite an eventful night at the VMAs last night at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Although the popstar took home several awards, she seemed distraught when the stone on her vintage ring broke and went missing. People reports that the ring cost $12K.
Swift was captured by a fan in this viral video after breaking the ring, where she recruits staff to help her look for the missing stone. One staff member even busted out a flashlight to help with the search. Swifties took the internet to sympathize with the popstar, many of them calling the viral ring moment "relatable." Take a look!
TMZ reports that Kanye West is being sued by a man named Tony Saxon, who claims that West hired him in September 2021 to remodel his Malibu home. Saxon claims that Yeezy made him sleep on the floor while he was managing the project. Saxon also claims that West fired him after he refused to "remove all the windows and electricity from the Malibu property."
Sources tell TMZ that in the suit, Saxon claims Kanye threatened him and called him "an enemy," when Saxon didn't want to remove the windows and electricity. Saxon also claims that Kanye told him to "get the hell out." Kanye is now being sued for several labor code violations, unpaid wages, and damages.
PageSix reports that Nick Jonas scolded fans for throwing things onstage during the most recent Jonas Brothers concert. Nick was performing the band’s single, “Rollercoaster,” in Sacramento, California on Monday night, when fans began throwing bracelets at him.
This Social media video shows Nick getting visibly irritated by the concertgoers. In the video, Jonas says, "STOP!" several times. Thankfully, fans eventually listened, and PageSix reports that the rest of the concert was a blast!
There you have it! Five celebrities having a rough day.