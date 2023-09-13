5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Grande admitted in the video, "[I've] had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so...too much. I just felt like [I was] hiding, you know?" Ariana started to cry while she spoke about it, and then said, "I didn't expect to get emotional. For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me."

People reports that Grande is "in a better place now," when it comes to her relationship to her own beauty and self image. In response to her emotionally charged confession, fans showed their love and support for the megastar. Take a look!