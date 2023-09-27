5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad hump day? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it today. Take a look!
According to TMZ, Britney Spears posted an Instagram video on Monday night of her dancing around with sharp knives.
A fan reposted the disturbing dance number here. Although Spears claims in the Instagram post that "the knives aren't real," and that she is "copying Shakira," who once incorporated knives into her choreography at the VMAs, fans are extremely worried.
TMZ reports that after seeing Britney's dogs scurry away in the knife dancing video, fans expressed concern for the pets' safety. Some fans are even convinced that the knives were in fact, real. Take a look!
Some fans were more heartfelt and serious when they weighed in.
However, some Britney fans defended the popstar.
What is YOUR take on this video? Onto the next celeb!
Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney's little sister and former former Nickelodeon Zoey 101 star, made her debut on Dancing With the Stars last night. Jamie did a tango dance number on for the Season 32 premiere of 'DWTS,' and received a score of 15/30. TMZ reports that Jamie's mom, Lynne, was in the audience cheering her daughter on.
According to People Magazine, Britney fans who are convinced that Jamie contributed to her older sister's conservatorship abuse, are not as happy about the Nickelodeon star's DWTS debut. Take a look!
This Britney fan wrote this particularly scathing post about Jamie's DWTS appearance.
Not EVERYONE is on board with bullying Jamie. Some internet users came to her defense.
Are YOU a fan of Jamie? Onto the next!
According to People Magazine, Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness broke down in tears while discussing the rights of transgender children with Armchair Expert host, Dax Shepard. Van Ness, 36, appeared on the latest episode of Shepard’s podcast, where the two started to argue about whether or not challenging gender-affirming care for preteens and teens is "anti-trans."
“I feel like I’m talking to my dad,” said Van Ness, after Shepard seemed to disagree with supporting healthcare for adolescents who are struggling with their gender identity.
People reports that Van Ness went on, in tears, “All I’m saying is what we know about misinformation and disinformation is when you have an outsized reaction to something, there’s a good chance that you’re being exposed to misinformation and disinformation. And a lot of the rhetoric around the anti-trans backlash does have a lot of misinformation and disinformation in it.”
Shepard responded to the tearful Van Ness, “Well, some people are very uncomfortable about teenagers transitioning. How do we know that the person’s not gonna change their mind? This whole notion that to be criticalm or to even question it makes you an enemy. I don't think that's the way forward."
Jonathan Van Ness fans were upset by the interview. Take a look.
According to TMZ, Bruce Springsteen has to cancel all his concerts for the rest of the year to recover from a recent health issue.
Springsteen and the E Street Band released a statement this morning that said "Bruce has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice."
TMZ reports that Bruce added, "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."
Fans were quick to express their love and support for the singer. Take a look!
According to USWeekly, Kim shared a hilarious clip of herself in the ocean on Monday, September 25. While Kardashian was wakeboarding, she pulled out a bottle of her sister Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila and tried to drink it. As the lifted the bottle, Kim fell right into the water!
Despite Kim's mishap in the ocean, fans seem to appreciate that Kim was able to laugh at herself.
There you have it. 5 celebs having a bad Hump day. We hope yours is better. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at 5 People Having a Bad Monday.