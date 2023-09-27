5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

According to TMZ, Britney Spears posted an Instagram video on Monday night of her dancing around with sharp knives.

A fan reposted the disturbing dance number here. Although Spears claims in the Instagram post that "the knives aren't real," and that she is "copying Shakira," who once incorporated knives into her choreography at the VMAs, fans are extremely worried.

TMZ reports that after seeing Britney's dogs scurry away in the knife dancing video, fans expressed concern for the pets' safety. Some fans are even convinced that the knives were in fact, real. Take a look!

Some fans were more heartfelt and serious when they weighed in.

However, some Britney fans defended the popstar.

What is YOUR take on this video? Onto the next celeb!

4. Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney's sister, because she's getting roasted online after her appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

Is anyone in this family OK? shutterstock