5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

According to PageSix, Grimes is suing ex Elon Musk over parental rights involving their children. Grimes, who has three children with Musk, X Æ A-Xii, Exa (also known as Y), and Techno Mechanicus, filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” in a California court last week.

PageSix reports that because the ex-couple is unmarried, Grime's request would require the state of California to officially decide who the legal parents are to these children. Grimes has also claimed that Elon "won't let her see her kids."

Sources report that Elon, Tesla co-founder and owner of the X app formerly known as Twitter, has not responded to this petition. Although Musk has made no official comment, people on the internet sure have. Take a look!

Some internet users are defending Grimes.