5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump day? You're not alone! These celebs are freaking out today. Take a look!
According to PageSix, Grimes is suing ex Elon Musk over parental rights involving their children. Grimes, who has three children with Musk, X Æ A-Xii, Exa (also known as Y), and Techno Mechanicus, filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” in a California court last week.
PageSix reports that because the ex-couple is unmarried, Grime's request would require the state of California to officially decide who the legal parents are to these children. Grimes has also claimed that Elon "won't let her see her kids."
Sources report that Elon, Tesla co-founder and owner of the X app formerly known as Twitter, has not responded to this petition. Although Musk has made no official comment, people on the internet sure have. Take a look!
Some internet users are defending Grimes.
Some people are just learning about their relationship.
And some people still cannot believe that Elon and Grimes named their kids X Æ A-Xii, Exa (also known as Y), and Techno Mechanicus.
According to PageSix, Blac Chyna, who now refers to herself as her birth name, Angela White, has to sell her personal belongings to "financially survive" during her custody battle with ex-boyfriend Tyga.
PageSix reports that Angela, 35, who gained fame from her modeling, presence on OnlyFans, and friendship with the Kardashians, has had to resort to "hawking items such as her clothing, purses and shoes to make ends meet."
White's financial struggle comes as the result of her ongoing custody battle over her 10-year-old son, King. Blac Chyna claims that Tyga, the rapper and father to her son, has been "interfering with the 24 hours per week she is currently able to visit with her son."
TMZ reports that Tyga refuses to give Blac Chyna/Angela White, who has allegedly struggled with addiction issues, any information about their son, including his health records, where his home is located, and where he goes to school.
Internet users decided to weigh in on Chyna's financial problems. Take a look!
Other are convinced that she's financially stable, due to her allegedly lucrative presence on Only Fans.
According to PageSix, Katharine McPhee had a bit of a mishap this week when she accidentally "baked her son Rennie’s iPad in the oven after placing it there to hide it." McPhee shared an Instagram story on Monday that said, "The iPad is in the oven because he kept asking for it.”
The American Idol alum went on to say, "Just over here cooking iPads. I tried to hide it and forgot it was in there.” Despite melting her child's iPad, McPhee seemed to be in good spirits! Two more celebs!
According to PageSix, the truth is out about why Meghan Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast was canceled after one season. Daniel Ek, the CEO of Spotify, reported that the show, "didn't meet their audience's standards."
Ek continued on to say, "We thought we could come in and offer a great experience that both made consumers very happy and allowed new creators new avenues. And the truth of the matter is, some of it has worked and some of it hasn’t. We’re learning from those and we are moving on."
Page Six reports that Spotify canceled Markle’s pod despite a $20 million dollar deal with the Duchess of Sussex.
According to TMZ, Jamie Lynn Spears was eliminated after just the second round of "Dancing with the Stars." On Tuesday night's show, Spears and her partner Alan Bersten were booted off the show after falling into the bottom two. Internet users weighed in on the Zoey 101 star's failed performance.
This internet user was a bit more harsh on Jamie. Take a look!
Well, there you have it. 5 celebrities who are having a rough Hump Day. We hope yours is bettter!