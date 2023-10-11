5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump Day? You're not alone! These celebs are struggling too. Take a look!
According to TMZ, rapper Machine Gun Kelly had to tell off a fan who bumrushed the stage during his Forbes Under 30 Summit interview in Ohio on Tuesday. Forbes editor Kristin Stoller was interviewing the musician in front of a packed Cleveland auditorium when a man abruptly darted onto the stage.
MGK didn't take the incident lightly. He defended himself and threatened the fan saying, "Get the f%^& away from me." Take a look at the video!
Thankfully MGK is okay! That said, fans of the rapper took to the internet to express their concerns for his safety.
According to PageSix, RHOC reality TV star Tamra Judge was hospitalized on Sunday after suffering from stomach pain. Tamra posted on her Instagram and shared that she was "diagnosed with an intestinal obstruction, which can be caused by a number of issues including abdominal adhesions, hernias and tumors."
Judge, 56, added to the Insta Story post, "Praying I won’t need surgery.”
PageSix reports that amidst Tamra's hospitalization, rumors are flying around the internet about the real reason for her intestinal obstruction. Many internet users seem to think that the reality TV star is taking Ozempic, the infamous weight loss drug. Take a look!
Tamra Judge, who is well aware of the Ozempic accusations, clapped back on her own Twitter/X account.
Other fans of Judge sent their love to the suffering star.
According to TMZ, Britney Spears apparently got busted on the road last month for driving withouth a license or proof of insurance. On September 10, Spears was pulled over in Ventura County, where she was cited for driving without a valid license in her possession, and driving without documentation of insurance.
TMZ confirmed that the popstar was issued a fine for the incident. Allegedly, if Spears pays her $1140 by October 24th, she should be in the clear. Although this fee may be small for the multi-millionaire, Britney can't seem to catch a break, what with her recent divorce, run-ins with the cops at her home, and alleged wounds from knife dancing.
According to TMZ, Jada Pinket Smith, who is releasing a new memoir on October 17th, admitted during an interview with the Today Show that she and Will Smith have been leading separate lives since 2016. Take a look at the interview!
TMZ reports that fans are in shock, especially because Will Smith's last stint in the news was over his infamous Oscar slap, which he allegedly did to protect his wife, Jada. Fans, confused and embarrassed for Will, are trying to understand why Smith would slap Chris Rock for someone he's not even technically "with." Take a look!
What is YOUR take on Jada's reveal?
According to PageSix, actor Ryan Reynolds recently admitted that "he’s a work in progress when it comes to mental health." Reynolds, 46, spoke candidly on Monday night in NYC at the Bring Change to Mind's 11th Annual Revels & Revalations Gala, a mental health-focused nonprofit co-founded by Glenn Close.
PageSix reports that Reynolds added, "I have mental health struggles, and find myself spinning out of control at times. I certainly have my own little rituals and those kinds of things that help me stay grounded and keep my mind from spinning out of control. Sometimes I’m really good at it, sometimes I’m not.”
Although Reynolds was openly admitting to his struggle with anxiety, fans seemed touched by his vulnerability.
There you have it! 5 celebs who are having a rough Hump Day. We hope yours is better. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Monday.