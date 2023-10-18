5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

TMZ reports that even though Kanye West has been "accused of being bipolar," that he doesn't believe the diagnosis.

Kanye claims that his erratic behavior over the years is due to signs of autism that he developed after an intense car crash in 2002. According to Twitter/X, Kanye posted disturbing screenshots of text messages he allegedly sent to Elon Musk about his struggles with BPD and autism. Take a look!

Most internet users don't know what to make of West's odd claim. PageSix reports that fans find Kanye's strange texting relationship with Elon even more disturbing. Take a look at some of the reactions.

What's REALLY going on here? Two more celebs.

2. Courtney Cox, because she regrets getting plastic surgery.

Did Courtney make a mistake? shutterstock

According to PageSix, Courtney Cox claims that "getting facial fillers was her biggest beauty regret."

Cox told DailyMail, “There’s so much pressure to stay looking young in this industry that once you start, it becomes a bit of a domino effect and you keep on having more. To the rest of the world your face is so obviously changing, but to yourself, because you’re only having one procedure at a time, you don’t notice.”

PageSix reports that Cox went on to admit, "It was a total waste of time and I wish I hadn’t caved into the pressure of having it."

1. Adele, because she admits that she's had major struggles with drinking.

Are you ok Adele? shutterstock

According to PageSix, Adele revealed on stage during her Las Vegas residency show that she recently had to get sober.

The singer spotted an audience member drinking a whiskey sour, and then told the crowd, "I stopped drinking … maybe, like, three and a half months ago. It’s boring. I mean, oh my God, it’s boring. I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s, but I miss it so much. So, enjoy your whiskey sour. I’m very, very jealous."

A fan reposted the concert moment on Twitter/X.

Despite Adele's apparent struggles with alcoholism, the singer seems to be happy and healthy now.

There you have it! Five celebrities having a bad Hump Day.