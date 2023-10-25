5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Hilton, who received a ton of hate on Tuesday on Twitter/X about her son's appearance, wrote a lengthy post about her reaction to the online bullying.

After being so honest about her hurt feelings, many fans came to the Paris's defense.

We hope Paris and Phoenix feel better!

4. Bad Bunny, because Ticketmaster is increasing the price of his tickets and fans are ANGRY.

Will Bad Bunny recover from the backlash? shutterstock

According to Twitter/X, Bad Bunny is selling tickets to his latest tour, appropriately called, "The Most Wanted Tour." The problem is, Bad Bunny fans are furious with Ticketmaster for jacking up the prices of the concert. The whole débâcle is reminiscent of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Ticketmaster disaster. Take a look!

Will ANYONE get to see this concert?

3. Justin Timberlake, because Michelle Williams's impression of him in the Britney Spears memoir audiobook is blowing up the internet.

Uh oh! shutterstock

According to PageSix, fans are loving Michelle Williams's narration of the audiobook version of The Woman in Me. A moment that's going especially viral is Michelle's embarrassing impression of Justin Timberlake. Take a listen!

People on the internet are laughing SO hard at Michelle's apparently dead on JT impersonation.

2. Ryan Seacrest, because like Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears calls him out in her memoir.

What did you do to Britney Ryan??? shutterstock

According to PageSix, Ryan Seacrest is under fire after being called out in Britney's memoir for relentlessly criticizing her parenting. Spears reveals in The Woman in Me, that Seacrest was extremely focused on whether or not she was a "fit parent" to her two sons during an interview in 2007.

Spears writes, "Ryan Seacrest asked me questions like ‘How do you respond to those who criticize you as a mom?’ and ‘Do you feel like you’re doing everything you can for your kids?’ and ‘How often will you see them?."

The popstar continues in her memoir, " It felt like that was the only thing people wanted to talk about: whether or not I was a fit mother. Not about how I’d made such a strong album while holding two babies on my hips and being pursued by dozens of dangerous [paparazzi] all day every day.”

PageSix reports that after this reveal, Seacrest is getting SLAMMED by Britney fans on the internet. Take a look!

Is there anyone that ISN'T called out in this memoir?

1. Britney Spears, because she reveals details about how abusive her father was in The Woman in Me.

Britney sure is making waves with this book! shutterstock

According to PageSix, Britney's memoir is disturbing, especially when it comes to Spears's relationship with her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears. According to the book, Britney Spears alleges that her father controlled every aspect of her eating habits while she was under his conservatorship.

In The Woman in Me, Britney claims that her dad was, "always telling her she looked fat, and so he put her on a strict diet."

PageSix reports that Spears went on to write, "The irony was that we had a butler, and I would beg him for real food. For two years, I ate almost nothing but chicken and canned vegetables. Two years is a long time to not be able to eat what you want, especially when it’s your body and your work and your soul making the money that everyone’s living off of."

Will YOU be reading The Woman in Me?

There you have it! Five celebrities who are having a bad Hump Day. For more news about celebrities having a bad day, take a look at Five Celebrities Having a Bad Monday.