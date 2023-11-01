5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

According to Glamour Magazine, Brooke Shields had a health scare this year that really shook her to her core. Shields, 58, recently suffered a grand mal seizure while prepping for her one woman show at the Carlyle in the West Village. Shields reportedly, "collapsed and starting frothing at the mouth."

PageSix reported that Shield then said, "Two women come up to me; I didn’t know them. Everything started to go black. Then my hands dropped to my side and I went headfirst into the wall."

When Shields came to in the ambulance, the former model realized that someone was holding her hand. Brooke told Glamour that it was “Bradley f–king Cooper." WOW! Bradley to the rescue!

We hope Brooke continues to heal from this scary health incident.

4. Courteney Cox, because she was spotted for the first time in public since Matthew Perry's death, and she looked devastated.

Poor Courteney shutterstock

According to TMZ, Courteney Cox was spotted in public for the first time since the death of Matthew Perry, who starred opposite Cox on the hit TV show FRIENDS. Sources report that the actress did not seem to be in good spirits.

Although Cox hasn't commented directly on the death the actor who played her friend and romantic partner for 10 years, she did release a joint statement with the cast of FRIENDS about the tragic loss.

Courteney, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc stated after Matthew's passing that they were " utterly devastated and were going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss." Poor Courteney!

3. Travis Kelce and his family, because they are overwhelmed by the Taylor Swift media frenzy.

Will the Kelces survive? shutterstock

According to TMZ, Travis Kelce's family, who have been the target of paparazzi and media since the football star began dating Taylor Swift, are overwhelmed by the attention. Sources report that Travis's mom, Donna, father Ed, and brother Jason, are mentally drained by the media frenzy around Kelce's romantic relationship.

TMZ reports that the Kelces are particularly scared of Swifties, who have what they perceive to be a "militant nature." They are frightened of the Swifties and their intense love for TayTay. The passion actually makes them worried for Travis's physical safety, despite him being a 6'5", 250 lb. NFL player.

TMZ reporters also say that Travis's family was "harrassed" when Taylor and Travis didn't release Halloween pictures. Members of the Kelce family told TMZ that they did not feel safe. Some internet users are furious about the situation. Take a look!

Will Swifties leave the Kelce's alone?

2. Beyonce, because her mother, Tina Knowles, called her "mean."

Is Beyonce meaner than we think? shutterstock

According to PageSix, Tina Knowles, Beyonce's mom claims that Beyonce can "get pretty mean." Tina reports that Beyoncé, "doesn’t necessarily want to be really mean, but she is sometimes." Tina Knowles revealed that Beyonce can be extremely rude during quick changes backstage during her concert.

Tina, who recently appeared on the talk show Sherri, said that she tells Beyonce, "Girl, you get really mean back there, so I am really happy that I don’t have to be back there anymore. Beyonce would say, ‘I’m a [b%ch] in the morning,’ and I’d be like, ‘And the evening too!'”

Despite Tina's reveal about Beyonce's attitude, fans defended Queen Bey.

1. Kyle Richards, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, because she claims her $8 million dollar mansion is haunted.

Poor Kyle! shutterstock

According to PageSix, RHOBH star Kyle Richards is convinced that her mansion is haunted. Richards, who recently appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show told Kelly, “Things happen! Like lights going on where they weren’t even plugged in, really weird things. My house that I live in now was built in 1882 and moved by trolley in 1912. I hear footsteps a lot. Every one in my family has heard the footsteps." Take a look at the interview!

PageSix also reports that The reality TV star revealed that her home was previously owned by Smokey Robinson, who confirmed that the house was haunted at an Oscars party earlier this year.

There you have it. 5 celebrities having a bad Hump day!