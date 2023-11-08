5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These five celebrities are having a rough time too. Take a look!
According to PopCrave, Carly Waddell, former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant turned singer songwriter, recently went on the Trading Secrets Podcast with Jason Tartick, another Bachelor alum, to diss her former NYU classmate Lady Gaga. Take a look at the segment!
Carly says in the video, "I was not a fan of Lady Gaga, who was 'Stefani' then." Carly mentions that Gaga was always singing Wicked at the top of her lungs during lunch. "We were just trying to eat lunch." Waddell also went on to shame Gaga for wearing "tight clothing with her boobs coming out." Needless to say, Gaga fans DESTROYED Carly on the internet.
Looks like Carly's story about Gaga being "annoying in college," backfired!
According to TMZ, rapper Timbaland made controversial remarks about Britney Spears during a recent live interview at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in DC.
TMZ reports that in response to the backlash Justin Timberlake is receiving for his treatment of Spears back in the early 2000s, Timbaland told the DC crowd that Timberlake, his former collaborator, should've "put a muzzle on that girl." Fans of Britney were furious with the rapper. Take a look!
Some fans went as far as to bring up Timbaland's "creepy" comments about working with teenage popstar Aaliyah before her tragic death at age 22.
The backlash got so bad online that Timbaland had to issue this apology on TikTok.
Wow. Timbaland seems sorry he ever said anything about the Queen of Pop to begin with.
According to PageSix, more news about Aniston's disposition at Matthew Perry's funeral has emerged. Jennifer was reportedly one of the first people to arrive at the site of Perry's funeral service last week.
The actress, 54, was reportedly, "keeping to herself," throughout the service. A PageSix insider reported that, "Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courteney are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely."
We hope you feel better Jen!
According to PageSix, Tyler Perry got very emotional about his late mother on The View while promoting his new documentary, Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story. Take a look at the emotional video.
Tyler, whose mother Maxine died of cancer in 2009, told the cast of The View “I just imagine a woman who’s lived her life with so much pain and she was always worried about everybody else and, I think, I watched her get sick, I watched her get cancer, I watched her get all of these things." The interviewers on The View cried along with him.
Hopefully this documentary will be healing for Perry!
According to PageSix, Bear and Shameless star Jeremy Allen White is "not dealing with his divorce to Addison Timlin well." White, 32, stated that, “It’s been insane. A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows,” he added. White also added that his experience with the paparazzi has been, "harrowing."
“They know where I live,” White said. “There was a period where they were just chilling and when I would pull out of the driveway, they would follow, and when I got home they were there.”
PageSix reports that White cannot cope with the attention in the wake of his separation from Addison. The former couple share one daughter together.
Feel better Jeremy!
There you have it. 5 celebrities who are struggling this Wednesday.