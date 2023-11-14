5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

3. Courteney Cox, because she, like Matt LeBlanc, has finally broken her silence after Matthew Perry's death.

Poor Courteney :( shutterstock

TMZ reports that Courteney Cox is finally is opening up about the loss of her onscreen husband, Matthew Perry.

In a beautiful Instagram tribute to the man that played the Chandler to her Monica, Cox writes, "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day.

When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites."

Courteney then references an episode of FRIENDS where Chandler and Monica first get together romantically.

She goes on to say about the episode, "To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

We hope that Courteney can heal from this devastating loss.

2. Bianca Censori, because her friends and family are allegedly staging an intervention to help her get out of her "scary" relationship with Kanye West.

Is Bianca ok? shutterstock

According to PageSix, many of Bianca Censori's friends and relatives have staged an anti-Kanye West intervention to "free" her from her marriage to the rapper. Sources report that her loved ones told her that she needs to, " wake the f—k up."

A source close to Bianca told PageSix that, "Bianca knows that she has shut out those close to her, and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage." Allegedly, Bianca is becoming, "more aware of Kanye's controlling ways, and starting to see things from an outside perspective.”

Censori reportedly returned home to Australia this week without Kanye, who was with his daughter North. Although some sources state that Bianca is, "on the verge of leaving her toxic relationship with West," only time will tell.

1. Robert DeNiro, because his ex-assistant recently won $1.2 million dollars after suing DeNiro in an NYC court.

Time to pay up! shutterstock

According to PageSix, Robert De Niro’s company Canal Productions was recently sued by Robert's ex-personal assistant, Graham Chase Robinson. After a long and allegedly "explosive" NYC court battle, DeNiro was found liable for gender discrimination and retaliation.

Last week, after almost five hours of deliberations, the court ruled that DeNiro will have to pay Graham Robinson more than $1.26 million in damages. PageSix reports that the actor plans to make the payment in two installments of $632,142. During the two-week trial, DeNiro did admit to "berating Robinson, and likely called her petulant, snippy, and an f—king spoiled brat."

Although DeNiro denied Graham's allegations that he "screamed at her," PageSix reports that Robinson still feels vindicated in her financial victory against her former boss.

There you have it! Five celebrities having a bad Hump Day. We hope yours is better.