5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

According to PageSix, comedian Matt Rife is under fire for responding to backlash about his offensive Netflix Special. In the special, entitled Natural Selection, Rife implies that, "women wouldn't get black eyes if they could cook." Twitter/X users were livid at what they thought was an extremely misogynistic joke. Take a look!
According to PageSix, Rife then responded to critics by posting a "fake apology" to his social media, which links to a site to purchase "special needs helmets. " Sources report that Rife's "apology" implies that anyone who is offended by his special is, "mentally challenged." This made internet users even more upset.
According to PageSix, Wayne Brady was hit by a drunk driver Sunday in Malibu, California. Out of nowhere, another car backed into Brady's vehicle on the Pacific Coast Highway. Sources report that when Brady got out of the car to confront the driver, the clearly intoxicated man attempted to run away when he heard sirens.
Authorities reported that Brady tried to stop the driver from running, and a "minor physical altercation ensued." The driver managed to run away, but sheriffs found him 20 minutes later and arrested him for battery, DUI, and a hit-and-run. Sources report that Brady's car was severely damaged.
According to PageSix, Christmas at Buckingham Palace won’t be an option for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Several royal sources report that Harry and Meghan are officially, "not invited to the royal festivities this year." PageSix also reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are, "hurt by the lack of invite, but understand." As always, internet users are divided on the matter.
Some Harry and Meghan supporters seem to think that not attending Royal Christmas is a power move.
Others defend the palace's decision to exclude them.
According to PageSix, Rumer Willis is really grappling with her father's battle against dementia. Bruce Willis, the "Die Hard" star, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia last February.
Since then, he has had difficulty recognizing his family members. On Monday, Rumer, 35, posted a picture on her Instagram of her father holding her as a baby. Willis wrote, “Really missing my papa today,” in the caption.
Fans wasted no time in offering their love and support to Rumer.
According to PageSix, Kate Middleton was recently called, "insensitive and out of touch," for wearing a $400 silk shirt while asking British citizens to donate to needy children. Middleton, 41, sported a Lisou Betty Rainbow Print Silk Shirt in her video for BBC's Children in Need annual fundraiser.
An internet user bashed the future Queen of England, who married into a family estimated to be worth $30 billion.
