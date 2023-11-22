5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

According to PageSix, Wayne Brady was hit by a drunk driver Sunday in Malibu, California. Out of nowhere, another car backed into Brady's vehicle on the Pacific Coast Highway. Sources report that when Brady got out of the car to confront the driver, the clearly intoxicated man attempted to run away when he heard sirens.

Authorities reported that Brady tried to stop the driver from running, and a "minor physical altercation ensued." The driver managed to run away, but sheriffs found him 20 minutes later and arrested him for battery, DUI, and a hit-and-run. Sources report that Brady's car was severely damaged.

3. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, because they officially "won't be welcome" by the Royals this Christmas.