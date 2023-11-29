5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump Day? You're not alone! These celebrities are struggling too. Take a look.
According to PageSix, Britney Spears recently shared another video of herself in the nude, sporting nothing but a black choker. In the bizarre clip that the popstar posted to her Instagram, Spears was showing off her naked body while making "creepy faces."
After zooming in on her teeth, Spears ended the disturbing video by saying, "Good Morning," in a silly, but unnerving voice. Fans, as always, are worried about the Queen of Pop.
According to PageSix, Serena Williams is not doing well mentally. The retired tennis professional recently revealed that she was struggling with sadness, despite having the comfort of her 3 month old baby daughter, Adira River.
Although the famous athlete didn't provide any more details about the state of her mental health, many fans reached out to thank her for her honesty.
According to PageSix, Kacey Musgraves, the country music star, is allegedly going through a rough break up from her poet boyfriend, Cole Schafer. Musgraves, who announced her divorce from singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly in 2020, was first linked to Schafer a year later, in June of 2021.
When Schafer and Musgraves first started dating, Kacey told sources, "We first met in a crowded restaurant and locked eyes. He did not know who I was, which I loved."
Despite their romantic meet-cute, PageSix reports that earlier this month, the pair started unfollowing each other on Instagram, a sign that the couple has probably called it quits. Fans of Musgraves feel sorry for Kacey, who seems to have been unlucky in love these past few years.
According to PageSix, model Emily Ratajkowski is being shamed for a recent photoshoot that fans are calling “fatphobic.” The famous model, colloquially known as Emrata, wore a variety of outfits this week for a photo spread in the notorious French fashion magazine, Le Monde.
One particular picture in the shoot has been called "offensive." In the photo, Emrata stands entirely in one leg of a larger pair of jeans, holding the waistband off to the side to show off her toned body.
Ratajkowski, who released a memoir called My Body in 2021, which addressed her personal struggles with body image and the pressures of being scrutinized as a model, is being called hypocritical for posing in a photo that essentially looks like a weight loss advertisement.
One of her Instagram followers commented saying, "What in the fatphobic hell is that second picture … so distasteful and disgusting…. how did anybody okay that?"
Internet users on X, formerly Twitter, are also openly criticizing her.
That said, other users seem to think this isn't Emrata's fault at all.
According to PageSix, Selma Blair, 51, who was diagnosed with MS in 2018, revealed in an interview that doctors have been completely unsupportive of her pain over the years. In a recent interview with Meet The Press, Selma was recently told by a doctor that "finding a boyfriend could solve her unbearable pain and discomfort."
Selma went on to say during the interview, " I just cried. I just cried. I had no capability to process. What am I supposed to do with this information? I knew the pain was real. I thought it was. But I did start to convince myself that I was overly sensitive, that there was nothing wrong with me, that I should get it together, I'm lazy."
Selma also reported that doctors would call her "dramatic," despite the amount of pain she was in. Fans of the actress were appalled by her medical mistreatment, and offered their support for her honesty.
There you have it. Five celebrities having a rough day.