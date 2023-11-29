5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

According to PageSix, model Emily Ratajkowski is being shamed for a recent photoshoot that fans are calling “fatphobic.” The famous model, colloquially known as Emrata, wore a variety of outfits this week for a photo spread in the notorious French fashion magazine, Le Monde.

One particular picture in the shoot has been called "offensive." In the photo, Emrata stands entirely in one leg of a larger pair of jeans, holding the waistband off to the side to show off her toned body.

Ratajkowski, who released a memoir called My Body in 2021, which addressed her personal struggles with body image and the pressures of being scrutinized as a model, is being called hypocritical for posing in a photo that essentially looks like a weight loss advertisement.

One of her Instagram followers commented saying, "What in the fatphobic hell is that second picture … so distasteful and disgusting…. how did anybody okay that?"