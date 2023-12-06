5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a Bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are struggling too. Take a look!
According to PageSix, RHONJ star Jennifer Fessler revealed that she was recently hospitalized from excessive Ozempic use. Fessler, 55, told sources, "I have been on Ozempic for over a year now, and I’ve lost maybe 22 pounds, but I did have to go to the hospital for an impacted bowel."
Oddly enough, Fessler didn't seem too upset by the hospitalization, saying that the potentially life-threatening digestive side effects were, "worth it for the weight loss." Despite Jennifer laughing off her hospitalization, Fessler's fans are worried about her mental health, stating that she probably didn't even need the weight loss drug to begin with. Take a look!
Other internet users went as far as to criticize her use of the drug, attributing her obsession with Ozempic to body dysmorphia and narcissism.
Although Jennifer Fessler might not think she's having a bad day, the public clearly thinks otherwise.
According to PageSix, rapper Lil Wayne is being sued by his former bodyguard, Carlos Christian. Christian claims that in 2021, the rapper entered his home in Hidden Hills, California, threatened him with an assault rifle, and punched him in the head.
In official court documents, Christian states,"I opened the bathroom door following an altercation with Wayne, 41, in 2021, to find the rapper brandishing a rifle." Christian also claimed that during the same incident, Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr., punched Christian in the skull.
PageSix reports that reps for Wayne have yet to comment on the accusations.
TimeMagazine just named Taylor Swift Person of The Year, and in her lengthy interview, she wastes no time calling out Kanye West for his mistreatment of her.
When asked about overcoming hardships in her life and coming out on top, Swift stated, "It’s not lost on me that the two great catalysts for this happening were two horrendous things that happened to me. The first was getting canceled within an inch of my life and sanity. The second was having my life’s work taken away from me by someone who hates me.”
In this statement, Swift is referring to her public feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2016. In that year, West released the song “Famous,” in which he infamously rapped the line “I made that b&tch famous." When criticized for publicly claiming that he "made Taylor famous," West claimed that Taylor had consented to the lyric, which she now claims, "she never did."
In the Time interview, Swift goes onto say how much the incident, which felt like a "career death," hurt her. Taylor says, "That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.” Swift felt like she'd been, "framed," by Kanye.
Unsurprisingly, Swifties are furious with Kanye. Take a look!
That's right, the drama goes deeper. In the TimeMagazine interview, Taylor recalls that when Kanye claimed that Swift approved of his "I made that B famous," rap lyric, West released a fake phone call between him and Taylor that Kim Kardashian, who was married to West at the time, allegedly edited herself.
"Make no mistake, my career was taken away from me," Swift told TIME that she was the victim of a, "fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar."
Make no mistake, Swifties are JUST as upset with Kim as they are with Kanye. Take a look!
According to PeopleMagazine, Norman Lear, the award-winning American television writer and film producer died yesterday, December 5th, at the age of 101.
Lear passed away in his home in Los Angeles of natural causes. His family has requested privacy, stating only that they will soon hold a private service for immediate relatives.
Lear is best known for creating and producing iconic and groundbreaking television series such as All in the Family, Sanford and Sons, Good Times, and The Jeffersons.
Fans of Lear have already spoken out about his tragic passing.
