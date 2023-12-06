5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

TimeMagazine just named Taylor Swift Person of The Year, and in her lengthy interview, she wastes no time calling out Kanye West for his mistreatment of her.

When asked about overcoming hardships in her life and coming out on top, Swift stated, "It’s not lost on me that the two great catalysts for this happening were two horrendous things that happened to me. The first was getting canceled within an inch of my life and sanity. The second was having my life’s work taken away from me by someone who hates me.”

In this statement, Swift is referring to her public feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2016. In that year, West released the song “Famous,” in which he infamously rapped the line “I made that b&tch famous." When criticized for publicly claiming that he "made Taylor famous," West claimed that Taylor had consented to the lyric, which she now claims, "she never did."