5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

According to PageSix, TikTok star Bunny Hedaya recently slammed comedian Maff Rife after he started “beef” with her 6 year old son in the comments section of one of her videos.

In the Instagram clip, Bunny posts the video of Rife insulting women who use astrology as a justification for their “poor decision-making skills.” Rife says, “Just because Jupiter has a ring and you don’t, doesn’t mean…," before the video cuts to Hedaya's son Aiden saying, “Actually, it’s Saturn that has the rings. And it has more also… and you’re mean to girls.”

Matt Rife himself responded in the comments saying, "Jupiter also has [a] ring, and Santa Claus isn’t real.Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck."

Bunny Hedaya wasted no time responding to Rife's comment in a lengthy TikTok video. Take a look!