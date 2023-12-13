5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a Bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are struggling too! Take a look!
According to PageSix, TikTok star Bunny Hedaya recently slammed comedian Maff Rife after he started “beef” with her 6 year old son in the comments section of one of her videos.
In the Instagram clip, Bunny posts the video of Rife insulting women who use astrology as a justification for their “poor decision-making skills.” Rife says, “Just because Jupiter has a ring and you don’t, doesn’t mean…," before the video cuts to Hedaya's son Aiden saying, “Actually, it’s Saturn that has the rings. And it has more also… and you’re mean to girls.”
Matt Rife himself responded in the comments saying, "Jupiter also has [a] ring, and Santa Claus isn’t real.Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck."
Bunny Hedaya wasted no time responding to Rife's comment in a lengthy TikTok video. Take a look!
Other internet users were appalled by Rife's behavior on Hedaya's social media page.
According to PageSix, Drew Barrymore was recently called, "cringey and creepy," during her latest interview with Oprah Winfrey on The Drew Barrymore Show. In the clip below, the power duo was sat on the couch while discussing the importance of bonding with the studio audience.
Barrymore held onto Oprah's arm tightly during the interview, and at one point, started to caress Winfrey. Internet users wasted no time calling out Barrymore for "having no boundaries."
According to PageSix, Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly “embarrassed” that the public thinks the Royal Family Christmas card was, "photoshopped."
Sources report that everyone who saw the card believed that Prince Louis's middle finger was missing from the holiday photo. The royals were then roasted for their "tacky," and "fake-looking," family photo for multiple reasons. Take a look!
According to E!News, Andre Braugher, 61, who played Captain Raymond Holt on hit TV show Brooklyn Nine Nine passed away Monday after a brief illness.
Terry Crews, another actor on the show wrote on Instagram, "This hurts. You left us too soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship."
Crews, who played Lieutenant Terry Jeffords alongside Holt from 2013 to 2021 added, "You showed me what a life well lived looks like."
Our heart goes out to the friends and family of Andrew Braugher. Fans expressed their condolences too.
Accoring to PageSix, Jamie Spears, father to Britney Spears and former conservator to the popstar, had his leg amputated in November. Jamie, who was recently seen in public in a wheelchair looked like he was, "weak and in pain."
Sources state that, "Jamie is still living in an RV next to Britney’s storage warehouse with all her stuff in it. He had a knee replacement and got a terrible infection from it. The amputation was a last resort."
There you have it. Five celebrities having a bad Hump day! For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Monday.