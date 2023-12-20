5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

According to PageSix, famous model Emily Ratajkowski was denied free tickets to the latest Rangers game at MSG. Emrata, who was granted free tickets to "celebrity row" at the Knicks game this week, decided to push her luck and request front row seats to a hockey game.

Unfortunately, sources report that MSG did not find her "important enough," to receive two comped seats in the same week. An MSG spokesperson said, "Emily was not offered comped tickets for the Rangers, but she was offered, and is welcome, to buy great seats any time."

Internet users wasted no time commenting on the model's embarrassing rejection, suggesting that her free Knicks game was unfair to begin with.