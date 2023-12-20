5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump Day? You're not alone! These celebs are struggling too. Take a look!
According to PageSix, famous model Emily Ratajkowski was denied free tickets to the latest Rangers game at MSG. Emrata, who was granted free tickets to "celebrity row" at the Knicks game this week, decided to push her luck and request front row seats to a hockey game.
Unfortunately, sources report that MSG did not find her "important enough," to receive two comped seats in the same week. An MSG spokesperson said, "Emily was not offered comped tickets for the Rangers, but she was offered, and is welcome, to buy great seats any time."
Internet users wasted no time commenting on the model's embarrassing rejection, suggesting that her free Knicks game was unfair to begin with.
According to PageSix, Alyssa Milano was recently accused of getting Shannon Doherty fired from Charmed, a hit TV show that ran on the WB from 1998 to 2006. Shannon Doherty, who was originally cast as one of the three magical sisters alongside Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs, recently blamed Alyssa for getting her kicked off the show.
Doherty stated on her podcast, Let's Be Clear with Shannon Doherty, "There was a competitiveness with Alyssa. I heard she addressed it in her book. Obviously, I’m never reading her book because it’s entitled Sorry Not Sorry. So right there it tells me you’re not freaking sorry. She tried to pull (Holly Marie Combs) away from me and that transpired in that second season.”
Alyssa Milano hasn't commented on the accusation. That said, internet users have weighed in on the drama.
Some fans defended Milano, who recently celebrated her 51st birthday.
According to PageSix, Meghan Markle recently appeared in an Instagram ad for a coffee company called Clevr Blends. The Duchess of Sussex and former “Suits” actor, 42, portrayed a hard-working intern while CEO of Clevr Blends, Hannah Mendoza, gave a tour of the company's headquarters. Take a look.
Mendoza states in the Instagram ad, "I want to give a huge shoutout to our amazing Clevr team here at HQ. Without them, we are nothing." In the advertisement, Mendoza is referring to Meghan's character, who is "working" as a slightly nerdy digital staffer in the background.
Internet users wasted no time roasting Markle. Take a look!
According to TMZ, Travis Scott had a close call during his Tuesday night concert in NYC. The rapper was almost knocked off the stage by a massive prop that accidentally floated up behind him.
This fan shared a video of the incident at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC.
Some fans were amused by the mishap.
Others were concerned, but glad that Travis seemed to recover swiftly.
The rest of the concert thankfully went off without a hitch!
According to PageSix, Tom Brady, whose marriage of 13 years to Gisele Bundchen ended in 2022, recently posted a cryptic quote on his Instagram that has the public concerned.
The quote, by boxer Muhummad Ali, reads, "The personality of a person. The ways of a person. His thoughts. His deeds. His actions. Are all based around his heart. For what is a man? A man is his heart. A lying cheating heart means a lying cheating man. A loving merciful heart means a loving merciful man.”
Sources report that the cryptic quote suggests that Gisele may have cheated on Tom. Could that be the real reason for their divorce? Although no one really knows the truth at the moment, this Brady fan decided to weigh on on the cryptic Ali quote.
There you have it. 5 people having a bad Hump Day.