5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These five celebrities are struggling through the holiday season. Take a look!
According to TVInsider, Mayim Bialik was recently fired as the host of Jeopardy. Although Bialik announced on the 15th of December that she would no longer be hosting the gameshow, more details have recently come out about the incident.
The Hollywood Reporter reports that the end of Bialik's professional relationship with the show was linked to her solidarity with the Writer's Guild of America strike. Apparently, Bialik supported the WGA strike, which infuriated the executives at Jeopardy. To make matters worse for Mayim, Jeopardy hosting duties have officially been handed over to Ken Jennings.
Although Mayim has yet to comment further on leaving the show, many internet users have weighed in. Take a look!
Some Jeopardy fans think Ken is better suited for the job anyway.
According to PageSix, Charlie Sheen’s neighbor has been charged with felony assault for allegedly attacking Sheen in his home last week. Electra Schrock, 47, who was arrested on December 20th, is now facing one count of assault with a deadly weapon and being held on $75,000 bail.
Sheen claims that Electra allegedly broke into his home and began to choke him. Although there are no further details about the alleged assault, internet users have weighed in, perhaps rather...insensitively.
According to Billboard, Mariah Carey has officially split from boyfriend of seven years, Bryan Tanaka. Tanaka and Carey originally met when Bryan was a backup dancer for the singer on tour. Tanaka, who usually dances for Carey during the holidays, was noticeably absent from her Christmas tour this year.
Apparently Tanaka got the seven year itch and then...called it quits. Although Carey hasn't commented on the separation from Bryan, her fans have shared their condolences for the popstar.
Some fans felt the need to make jokes about the split.
According to E!, Ariana is under fire this week after being spotted out in NYC with new boyfriend Ethan Slater. The couple first connected on the movie set of Wicked last year, and have been an item ever since.
Slater, who starred as Spongebob in Spongebob the Musical on Broadway, was rumored to be married while he started dating Grande. Ethan also has a 13 month old son with Lily Jay, his ex-wife. Although the exact timeline of Ethan's separation from Lily Jay remains unknown, many Ariana fans are trashing her for dating a, "married man with a child."
The online hate for Grande resurfaced after the couple was photographed outside a restaurant in NYC this week. Take a look at some of the backlash.
According to Sportskeeda, Vanessa Bryant has been accused of misusing the $600 million fortune she inherited after the tragic death of her husband Kobe Bryant. Vanessa has allegedly "failed" to use her money to support the black community. Instead, sources report that Bryant, "started educational initiatives with predominantly white colleges."
Dr. Umar Johnson, a political activist who recently appeared on the Joe Budden podcast stated, "Vanessa inherited Kobe's wealth. Is she using any of those money to do good to the Black community? Absolutely not. Vanessa Bryant just started an initiative with three predominantly white colleges. Some kind of a sports initiative with Kobe's money and Kobe's name. It's horrible."
Despite these major accusations from Dr. Umar, some internet users decided to come to Vanessa's defense.
There you have it. Five people having a bad Hump Day. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.