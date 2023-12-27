5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

According to TVInsider, Mayim Bialik was recently fired as the host of Jeopardy. Although Bialik announced on the 15th of December that she would no longer be hosting the gameshow, more details have recently come out about the incident.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the end of Bialik's professional relationship with the show was linked to her solidarity with the Writer's Guild of America strike. Apparently, Bialik supported the WGA strike, which infuriated the executives at Jeopardy. To make matters worse for Mayim, Jeopardy hosting duties have officially been handed over to Ken Jennings.

Although Mayim has yet to comment further on leaving the show, many internet users have weighed in. Take a look!