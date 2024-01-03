5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are struggling. Take a look!
According to PageSix, Kanye West has been staying at the five-star Four Seasons at the Surf Club Resort in Miami, Florida. The rapper has been there so long that he even has a recording studio set up in his hotel suite. Sources report that the Four Seasons staff is fed up with West's behavior, namely, his tendency to have late-night guests.
On the same night that West performed at the Art Basel festival in Miami, there were allegedly 15 black SUVs coming and going from the luxury hotel at 5 AM. One hotel employee stated, "I wish he would just leave." Other sources report that the Four Seasons is considering cutting the rapper's stay short.
One internet user seemed fed up with Kanye as well.
According to USWeekly, Ramona Singer is under fire for her recent New Years Instagram post, where she is posing under a large portrait of a Native American woman. Ramona has been in the press for being fired from Bravo and Douglas Elliman after using a racial slur a few months ago, and to no one's surprise, her Instagram post wasn't well received.
Luann DeLesseps, 58, Ramona's former RHONY costar, commented directly on the post and wrote, “Have you no self-awareness😮." Since then, many followers have replied to DeLesseps. The replies got so volatile that Singer had to limit them on Instagram.
Many internet users have been consistently appalled by Ramona's behavior in the last few months. That said, some people think Luann just commented on the post because she wants attention.
According to USWeekly, former Bachelor Nation star Rachel Lindsay had a rough year in 2023. Rachel, who met husband Bryan Abosolo on The Bachelorette, is now separated.
After four years of marriage, Abasolo, 38, filed for divorce from Lindsay on New Year's Eve. Although Rachel has not commented directly on the divorce proceedings, Bachelor Nation fans are shocked and devastated.
According to USWeekly, Shawn Mendes struggled with severe depression and anxiety in 2023. Mendes, 25, admits to grappling with "extreme anxiety." The famous singer also stated that making music has helped him with the "lows in his life." That said, Shawn mentioned that he felt "extreme pressure to make perfect music."
Fans of Mendes wasted no time sharing their sympathies for the anxious popstar.
According to People Magazine, Kelly Clarkson has always battled depression. According to Kelly, her recent divorce from husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, "didn't help the battle." Blackstock, who once told Kelly that she, "wasn't sexy enough to appear on The Voice," really put her into a body image spiral during their marriage.
Despite Clarkson's mental hardships this past year, she is determined to, "take her power back." Clarkson fans were disgusted with Blackstock's behavior and applauded the TV star's strength.
There you have it. Five celebrites having a bad Hump Day. For more news about celebrities having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Monday.