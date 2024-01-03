5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

According to PageSix, Kanye West has been staying at the five-star Four Seasons at the Surf Club Resort in Miami, Florida. The rapper has been there so long that he even has a recording studio set up in his hotel suite. Sources report that the Four Seasons staff is fed up with West's behavior, namely, his tendency to have late-night guests.

On the same night that West performed at the Art Basel festival in Miami, there were allegedly 15 black SUVs coming and going from the luxury hotel at 5 AM. One hotel employee stated, "I wish he would just leave." Other sources report that the Four Seasons is considering cutting the rapper's stay short.

