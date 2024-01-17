5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

TMZ reports that cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. wasn't present at the Emmys on Monday night to honor Matthew Perry. Sources report that Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer, felt that attending the awards ceremony would have been, "too soon," after the loss of their costar.

Attending the Emmys may indeed have been too emotional for the cast. At the awards show, Charlie Puth honored Perry in a beautiful rendition of the show's theme song, "I'll Be There for You."

2. Madonna, because she made a major faux pas at her recent concert in Toronto.

Oops! shutterstock

PageSix reports that Madonna had to apologize to concertgoers in Toronto after she mistakenly said she was in Boston during the latest stop of her “Celebration” tour. The Queen of Pop began her show on Friday in Toronto by screaming enthusiastically to the crowd, "Are you ready, Boston?" The crowd responded tepidly to the error.

Later in the show, Madonna corrected herself. The popstar said, "Are you guys mad at me ’cause I said ‘Hello, Boston?’ I’m sorry. What kind of f–ked up s–t is that?"

Luckily, after the mishap, the rest of the show went off without a hitch!

1. Arnold Schwarzenegger, because he was detained in Munich for carrying an unregistered watch.

Will Arnold...be back? shutterstock

TMZ reports that actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is in trouble with customs officials in Munich, Germany. After allegedly flying into the country and failing to declare a luxury watch in his possession, authorities decided to detain the 76 year old Terminator star.

Sources report that customs officers found an Audemars Piguet wristwatch in his luggage. Arnold allegedly told authorities that he intends to auction off the custom-made watch at an event this weekend.

A customs representative told the media, "We have initiated criminal tax proceedings. The watch should have been registered because it is an import." Schwarzenegger could be facing serious criminal charges because of this. Unfortunately, only "time" will tell!

There you have it. Five people having a bad hump day.