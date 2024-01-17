5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump day? You're not alone. These celebs are having a rough go of it. Take a look!
Kate Middleton underwent a “planned abdominal surgery” on Tuesday, PageSix reports. A statement on Instagram read, "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. She is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”
Middleton, 42, also told the press that she plans to, "maintain as much normality for her children as possible," while she recovers from surgery. Internet users are speculating that the Princess of Wales had liposuction.
TMZ reports that Pierce Brosnan, who faced two charges back in December for allegedly hiking into a restricted area in Yellowstone National Park, pleaded not guilty in court last week. Brosnan, who is facing an ongoing legal investigation, was accused of wandering into a no trespassing zone in the delicate hot springs of the Wyoming park.
Brosnan allegedly trespassed into a super fragile part of the hot springs, which can take years to correct if damaged. On top of that, many people have died from falling into the boiling/acidic springs. Aside from pleading not guilty to the charges, Brosnan has not commented on the accussations.
TMZ reports that cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. wasn't present at the Emmys on Monday night to honor Matthew Perry. Sources report that Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer, felt that attending the awards ceremony would have been, "too soon," after the loss of their costar.
Attending the Emmys may indeed have been too emotional for the cast. At the awards show, Charlie Puth honored Perry in a beautiful rendition of the show's theme song, "I'll Be There for You."
PageSix reports that Madonna had to apologize to concertgoers in Toronto after she mistakenly said she was in Boston during the latest stop of her “Celebration” tour. The Queen of Pop began her show on Friday in Toronto by screaming enthusiastically to the crowd, "Are you ready, Boston?" The crowd responded tepidly to the error.
Later in the show, Madonna corrected herself. The popstar said, "Are you guys mad at me ’cause I said ‘Hello, Boston?’ I’m sorry. What kind of f–ked up s–t is that?"
Luckily, after the mishap, the rest of the show went off without a hitch!
TMZ reports that actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is in trouble with customs officials in Munich, Germany. After allegedly flying into the country and failing to declare a luxury watch in his possession, authorities decided to detain the 76 year old Terminator star.
Sources report that customs officers found an Audemars Piguet wristwatch in his luggage. Arnold allegedly told authorities that he intends to auction off the custom-made watch at an event this weekend.
A customs representative told the media, "We have initiated criminal tax proceedings. The watch should have been registered because it is an import." Schwarzenegger could be facing serious criminal charges because of this. Unfortunately, only "time" will tell!
There you have it. Five people having a bad hump day. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Monday.