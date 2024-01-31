5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are having a tough time today. Take a look!
Brittany Mahomes, wife to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has recently been accused of being a "Karen" by internet users. PageSix reports that Mahomes, who was recently walking around the Chiefs stadium like a "princess," had a high horse attitude that did not sit well with viewers.
One user commented, "Yea she a Karen 😂😂😂." Another wrote, "Mahomes wife needs to get off her high horse." Another internet user insinuated that Mahome's relationship to Taylor Swift hasn't helped her ego. "I know a woman riding Swift's coattails when I see one. Embarrassing for Brittany honestly," they wrote.
Host of Whose Line is it Anyway? and The Price is Right Drew Carey revealed in a recent interview with Chris Wallace that he suffers from "very depressive and dark thoughts." Carey admitted that he attempted to end his life on two occasions when he was younger, once when he was 18 and once in his early 20s.
Drew explained to Wallace in the tell-all interview, "I have a lot of that still. Like, the who's-gonna-miss-me type of thing. A lot of times I think to myself. Like, if I die, I'm just gonna have my body cremated. No funeral and anything associated with, like, all my mementos and stuff. You can just burn them and give them away. Like, who cares?"
Drew went onto explain that he's "generally in a better place lately, but still struggles." He also encouraged people struggling with similar thoughts to "get help as soon as they can. Just call or text the crisis hotline at 988. It helped me. It can help others too."
We're glad that Carey is doing slightly better these days!
ENews reports that Riverdale star Lili Reinhart recently revealed on TikTok that she has been diagnosed with alopecia (a condition that causes hair loss) amidst a depressive episode. Her vulnerable video, which features her lipsyncing to a trending voiceover about being, "pushed beyond limits of what a person should be pushed to endure," can be seen below.
Lili also added in an Instagram story, "Some days I feel really defeated by my depression. It’s an exhausting battle that I’ve been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable."
Fans of Reinhart, expressed their concern for the star. One fan wrote, "Thank you for using your platform to bring awareness to this." Another added, "The beginning is tough, but you got this ❤️.” Hopefully Lili gets well soon!
PageSix reports that Britney Spears shared a bizarre Instagram post on Tuesday about her love of "poison." Spears captioned the post of two cartoon women sitting sipping cocktails, "I mean just a year ago I was able to drink cocktails and I’m still in shock because I had no idea how delicious food would taste with just a small spin of poison!!!"
As usual, fans of Spears are concerned. Some are speculating that Spears is, "comparing alcohol to poison." In the unhinged caption, Spears went on to write, "I don’t find it poor decision making on behalf of my family to keep that from me for 15 years !!! I don’t find it demoralizing or incredibly cruel !!!"
PageSix speculates that this seemingly sarcastic addition to the post's caption may be referring to the restrictions placed on Britney during her 13 year conservatorship, which she was released from in November of 2021. One fan on X wrote, "Ummm...did they not let her drink alcohol for 13 years..what is happening?"
Spears ends the odd caption with, "What are you guys drinking tonight ??? Hope y’all can READ THE MENU !!!"
We hope Spears is okay!
According to PageSix, Kim Kardashian has been very upfront about her recent psoriasis flareup. Kim revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that she is "currently dealing with a really painful bout of psoriasis." The skin condition, according to the Mayo Clinic, is very common, and causes a rash with itchy and scaly patches.
Kardashian added to the Instagram post, "How crazy is my psoriasis right now guys? It’s like all up my leg and I don’t know what’s happening but I got to figure this out… this is crazy."
Kardashian, 43, also noted that she has no clue what caused the flare up. She "hasn't changed her diet at all recently."
Hopefully Kim's skin heals up soon!
There you have it. Five celebrities having a bad Hump Day. For more news about celebrities having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Monday.