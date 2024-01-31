5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Host of Whose Line is it Anyway? and The Price is Right Drew Carey revealed in a recent interview with Chris Wallace that he suffers from "very depressive and dark thoughts." Carey admitted that he attempted to end his life on two occasions when he was younger, once when he was 18 and once in his early 20s.

Drew explained to Wallace in the tell-all interview, "I have a lot of that still. Like, the who's-gonna-miss-me type of thing. A lot of times I think to myself. Like, if I die, I'm just gonna have my body cremated. No funeral and anything associated with, like, all my mementos and stuff. You can just burn them and give them away. Like, who cares?"

Drew went onto explain that he's "generally in a better place lately, but still struggles." He also encouraged people struggling with similar thoughts to "get help as soon as they can. Just call or text the crisis hotline at 988. It helped me. It can help others too."

We're glad that Carey is doing slightly better these days!

3. Lili Reinhart, because she was recently diagnosed with alopecia during a depressive episode.

Poor Lili :( shutterstock

ENews reports that Riverdale star Lili Reinhart recently revealed on TikTok that she has been diagnosed with alopecia (a condition that causes hair loss) amidst a depressive episode. Her vulnerable video, which features her lipsyncing to a trending voiceover about being, "pushed beyond limits of what a person should be pushed to endure," can be seen below.