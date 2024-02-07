5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a Bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that former Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari says she, "dodged a f-g bullet" by rejecting rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs in her early 20s. P Diddy, who is now facing multiple se%ual assault allegations, can now add this alleged "creepy incident" to his list of offenses.
Cavallari, now 37, claimed on Tuesday's episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, that the rapper showered her with excessive Valentine’s Day gifts when she was 22 years old.
Kristin said, "I was 22, I believe, we had a mutual friend, he got my number, whatever. He sent me the biggest bouquet of flowers I’ve ever seen. The biggest box of chocolates I’ve ever seen. A huge teddy bear. Holy s–t. I mean, it was multiple people bringing s–t into my house. It was like s–t you see in a movie."
Cavallari went on to say, " Looking back on it, it was a huge red flag. I mean, that’s some love-bombing kind of s—t." Combs, who is currently in hot water for numerous assault allegations, did not comment on Cavallari's story.
PageSix reports that Tish Cyrus's recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast was ultra-revealing. Tish, mother to Miley and Noah Cyrus, told the hosts of Call Her Daddy that her decision to leave Billy Ray Cyrus, whom she was married to for 30 years, coincided with her mother's death, both of which happened in 2020.
Tish told the hosts, "It was so crazy because, honestly, my two biggest fears in life were always being alone and my mom passing away,” she said.
Cyrus went on, "I was like, I just don’t know if I’ll survive when my mom dies. Like, honestly. And I had, like, one month of a, honestly, complete psychological breakdown. It was the worst thing, like, honestly. It was not good."
Tish continued, "I could not eat. I could not sleep. I could not stop crying. I literally weighed, like, 130 pounds. I don’t have my mom, and then I don’t have my husband that’s been my husband for 30 years. Like, holy crap, I’m scared.”
When pressed about her relatioship to Billy Ray, Tish said, "Our marriage had not been in a good place for a long time, and I think I did stay so long out of fear, literal fear, of being alone."
Tish also noted that she, "never wanted to get a divorce, but once she decided to stop changing herself to satisfy her husband, their marriage fell apart." Hopefully Tish continues to heal from these traumatic experiences.
PageSix reporst that singer Macy Gray is currently dealing with some upsetting family drama. Gray's daughter, Aainisah Hinds, accused her brother, Tracy Melvin Hinds of assaulting her while he was drunk. Gray's daughter's allegations don't end there.
Aainisah told a court on Saturday, "Tracy, my brother, got into a physical altercation with my mom. He followed her and harassed her as he always does when he drinks."
The weird part about the story is that Macy totally denies her daughter's claims, despite this not being the first time Aainisah has accused her brother of assault.
Gray told People Magazine on Tuesday, "Me and my son love each other, and he would never think of causing me any physical harm. Outside of that, like any family, we have our issues and we’re dealing with it."
Is Macy lying or is her daughter? Gray did not make any further comments on the allegations.
According to PageSix, Felicity Huffman, former star of hit show Desperate Housewives is, "still processing life after the college admissions scandal and prison sentence." Huffman, who paid someone $15,000 to take her daughter's SATs, noted that, "she hasn't worked much following her release from prison in October 2019."
On top of being sentenced to prison for conspiring to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, Huffman was also ordered to pay a $30,000 fine, and complete 250 hours of community service.
Huffman, 61, who did an interview with The Guardian on Tuesday, admitted, "How I am is kind of a loaded question. As long as my kids are well and my husband is well, I feel like I’m well.” Huffman indicated that her career has been in a bit of a "tailspin," ever since the scandal.
According to PageSix, current Bachelor Joey Graziadei confused Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the ex-convict who was imprisoned for 8 years for murdering her mother, for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the notorious and deceased supreme court justice. Take a look at the interview!
Graziadei, 28, was playing a game called, "How Online Are You?" in which he had to identify famous people and viral memes.
When a picture of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, whose story was immortalized in The Act, starring Joey King and Patricia Arquete, Graziadei said, "I do know who this person is! Is it Ruth? It’s Jinsburg or Ginsburg or something like that. Am I wrong?"
Graziadei seemed humiliated by the blunder, but did his best to enjoy the rest of the game.
There you have it, five people having a bad hump day. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Monday.