5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that former Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari says she, "dodged a f-g bullet" by rejecting rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs in her early 20s. P Diddy, who is now facing multiple se%ual assault allegations, can now add this alleged "creepy incident" to his list of offenses.

Cavallari, now 37, claimed on Tuesday's episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, that the rapper showered her with excessive Valentine’s Day gifts when she was 22 years old.

Kristin said, "I was 22, I believe, we had a mutual friend, he got my number, whatever. He sent me the biggest bouquet of flowers I’ve ever seen. The biggest box of chocolates I’ve ever seen. A huge teddy bear. Holy s–t. I mean, it was multiple people bringing s–t into my house. It was like s–t you see in a movie."