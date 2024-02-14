5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump Day? Or Valentine’s Day? You're not alone. These celebs are having a tough time too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that multiple celebrities, including Zoe Kravitz and fiancé Channing Tatum, were stranded at JFK's Delta lounge on Tuesday during NYC's snowstorm. Planes were grounded and multiple travelers were forced to wait out delays. Kravitz, the actress and daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, was spotted trapped and bored at the VIP Delta Sky Club space.
Kravitz and Tatum, who got engaged in October 2023 after two years of dating, weren't the only annoyed celebrities in airport purgatory. Natasha Lyonne and Alan Cumming also joined them while they waited out the storm.
Sources say that Kravitz eventually left the lounge after, "looking irritated."
Singer Alicia Keys's opening note at the SuperBowl on Sunday during her hit single, "I Ain't Got You," was so crackly and atrocious that the NFL removed it from the official video of the Halftime show. Here's the original video.
The new video does not feature Alicia's bad note. Instead, her vocals sound smooth, autotuned, and fake. Take a look.
Despite the NFL's editing trick, Keys has still been under fire ever since she graced the stage during Usher's performance. Internet users have been ripping the R&B star apart on X.
PageSix reports that Kanye West, who attended the Superbowl wearing a full black mask with a crucifix on top of it, was not given a very warm welcome by fellow celebs. West, who is now romantically linked to Bianca Censori, who sources say is, "going off the deep end mentally," used to kick it with Leonardo DiCaprio.
Despite being slightly shunned by the Hollywood elite, West still decided to show up at the Raising Cane’s Super Bowl suite to watch the game alongside many celebrities.
Sources report that Leo DiCaprio, who was also in the suite, didn't even acknowledge West. Leonardo and Kanye were close friends back in the day, and were often spotted together partying around the world.
When DiCaprio won his Oscar for The Revenant, Kanye was one of the first people to congratulate him. And now? The formerly well respected rapper has been cast aside.
Travis Kelce, who has been riding high from his win at the SuperBowl this past Sunday, is still experiencing some hardship due to his romance with popstar Taylor Swift. Although the couple seem to be happier than ever, Jason Kelce revealed on The Big Podcast With Shaq that Travis was forced to move out of his house for "safety reasons."
Jason Kelce, Travis's brother, stated, "People were just staying by his house. The first day he moved into the new house in a gated community, somebody knocked on the back window of the house."
Jason went on to say that, "Despite being a big shot in the NFL world, I didn’t know what fame was before his brother started dating Taylor Swift. We’ve always been big in the football world, Travis especially. The Taylor world and the pop culture world, that’s a whole different level. It’s a new demographic that wasn’t there before."
Even though Travis's romance with Tay Tay has turned his world upside down, there are rumors swirling that the couple will get engaged this summer.
TMZ reports that basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal tried to, "shoot his shot," with rapper Ice Spice in Taylor Swift's SuperBowl suite this past Sunday. Although it's not clear if Shaq, 51, was rejected by Ice Spice, 24, the internet is relentlessly roasting him for putting himself out there, especially considering his age.
There you have it. Five celebrities who are having a rough Valentine's Day. We hope yours is better.