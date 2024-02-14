5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that multiple celebrities, including Zoe Kravitz and fiancé Channing Tatum, were stranded at JFK's Delta lounge on Tuesday during NYC's snowstorm. Planes were grounded and multiple travelers were forced to wait out delays. Kravitz, the actress and daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, was spotted trapped and bored at the VIP Delta Sky Club space.

Kravitz and Tatum, who got engaged in October 2023 after two years of dating, weren't the only annoyed celebrities in airport purgatory. Natasha Lyonne and Alan Cumming also joined them while they waited out the storm.

Sources say that Kravitz eventually left the lounge after, "looking irritated."

