5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that talk show host Wendy Williams is in the midst of a, "severe downward spiral." The Williams family went as far as to speak out about Wendy's declining mental and physical health.

Wendy Williams's niece, Alex Finnie, spoke to People Magazine about her experience with Wendy's journey with substance abuse. "We’ve all seen the images over the last few months, and, really, few years, of what has seemed like a spiral for my aunt. It was shocking and heartbreaking to see her in this state."

Many members of the Williams family chose to share their experiences in the forthcoming Lifetime documentary, Where is Wendy Williams. The tell-all doc will detail Wendy's history with alcoholism, which eventually led her to be placed under the control of a court-ordered guardian.

Wendy's sister was quoted saying, "The people who love her cannot see her. I think the big question is: How the hell did we get here?"