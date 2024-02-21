5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a Bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebrities are having a rough time. Take a look!
PageSix reports that talk show host Wendy Williams is in the midst of a, "severe downward spiral." The Williams family went as far as to speak out about Wendy's declining mental and physical health.
Wendy Williams's niece, Alex Finnie, spoke to People Magazine about her experience with Wendy's journey with substance abuse. "We’ve all seen the images over the last few months, and, really, few years, of what has seemed like a spiral for my aunt. It was shocking and heartbreaking to see her in this state."
Many members of the Williams family chose to share their experiences in the forthcoming Lifetime documentary, Where is Wendy Williams. The tell-all doc will detail Wendy's history with alcoholism, which eventually led her to be placed under the control of a court-ordered guardian.
Wendy's sister was quoted saying, "The people who love her cannot see her. I think the big question is: How the hell did we get here?"
Our hearts go out to Wendy and her family.
PageSix reports that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has been struggling to cope with her messy separation from big time agent Mauricio Umansky.
Richards, who recently revealed that she and Umansky, who were together for over two decades now sleep in separate bedrooms, and are planning to live in different houses once their divorce is finalized.
Richards was seen crying to her costar Erika Jayne on a sneak peek of a new episode of RHOBH. Kyle tearfully told Erika, "There’s literally nothing to do with anybody else. This is really just about me and Mau. It’s not about our family. It’s not about external family. It’s not about another person on his side or my side."
Richards, who also stated that she suspected Umansky of cheating on her after 27 years of marriage, went on to tell Erika that she felt that she had, "disappointed herself, her ex-husband, their four daughters, and all of her RHOBH fans."
One internet user expressed her sympathy for Kyle.
Sources report that mega-celebrity Kim Kardashian was roasted by fans trying to sell her dirty Hermès purse for $70K on the Kardashian's family resale site. Kim posted the gray, matte alligator Birkin bag on Kardashian Kloset, a site that has gained popularity with Kardashian fans in recent years.
Although Kim's listing suggested that the bag was in, "good condition," fans aren't convinced. Instead, Kardashian fans are calling Kim, "desperate," and "tacky."
The listing did include a disclaimer saying, "The bag has some discoloration on handles and underside bottom corners, and minor scratching on metal."
One Reddit user said, "Seriously how desperate are they for money? And why does no one find it strange that these ‘billionaires’ are selling their second hand clothes?" Another internet user wrote, "70 k for a dirty bag, holy hell!"
This X user is upset at Kim's "embarrassing sale."
Is Kim actually in financial trouble? Only time will tell.
PageSix reports that rapper Machine Gun Kelly recently got a full body black tattoo that covered the majority of this arms, shoulders and chest.
Although MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, is no stranger to ink, sources report that this bold blackout tattoo seems to be indicative of a "mental breakdown." X users are baffled by the rapper's unhinged tattoo choice. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Hilaria Baldwin for allowing her 10-year-old daughter to wear a full face of makeup. Hilaria, Alec Baldwin's wife, who has been under fire in the past for doing a "fake Spanish accent," is now getting roasted for putting too much make up on her young daughter.
Hilaria posted an Instagram photo of her and her daughter with a caption that read, "Date night with my first baby…she did both our makeup. How quickly they get big and how amazing it is to get to be inspired by them."
Internet users are calling Hilaria's post, "creepy."