5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a Bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Adele is postponing her "Weekends with Adele" Las Vegas residency through March to rest her voice.
The British singer shared an apologetic post on social media that said, "I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice. And so on Doctors orders."
Adele continued, "I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap."
As you can imagine, fans are displeased with the singer's cancellations, especially because they're not being refunded.
PageSix reports that former Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney is suing Bravo and Andy Cohen. McSweeney claims that Cohen and the network intentionally preyed on her alcoholism in an attempt to capitalize on her suffering for ratings.
In the lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, McSweeney references one the highest rated episodes of the show, entitled, "Scary Island," where one of the RHONY cast members seemed, "confused, irrational, under the influence and losing touch with reality."
Leah McSweeney’s lawyers stated in court that, "Bravo knew our client was battling alcohol addiction when she joined the show and had a history of serious mental health problems. They saw McSweeney's vulnerable condition as an opportunity to hit the ratings jackpot again by messing with her head."
Leah's legal team also claims that Bravo and Andy Cohen specifically tried to get McSweeney to "drink constantly, and refused to let her schedule time to go to AA, despite her history with substance abuse." They went on to claim that, "Andy Cohen partied regularly with Leah, hoping that she'd go off the deep end."
Fans of the Real Housewives franchise don't necessarily sympathize with Leah, convinced that her struggles with addiction have nothing to do with Bravo or Andy Cohen.
Cohen has yet to comment on the lawsuit.
PageSix reports that Kim Kardashian's recent Instagram post of her in a tight fitting corset has upset internet users. Just days after actress Anya Taylor-Joy was criticized for wearing an unmanageably small corset that made her look "sick," Kardashian has done the exact same thing.
In the picture, the corset cinches Kim's waist, accentuating her curves and making her waistline ultimately disappear. One Instagram user wrote, "Her organs are displaced. So cruel to the human anatomy. This is promoting eating disorders.”
Another fan wrote, "THE NON EXISTENT WAIST IS INSANEEEE." Another commented, "I'm sorry but this is just unhealthy and harmful to women who look up to the Kardashians."
According to PageSix, Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, is being accused of assaulting a photographer during Taylor's Eras Tour in Austrailia.
According to police reports, Scott allegedly attacked Ben McDonald, 51, at a ferry wharf in Sydney Austrailia's North shore. Sources claim that the incident occured at 2:30 am on Tuesday morning.
As always, Swifties are defending Scott.
Scott Swift has not commented on the accusation.
TMZ reports that Travis Scott is in a perilous position. Experts claim that the rapper's Brentwood, California mansion is sitting on top of a huge fissure in the land below.
Apparently, the crack in the hillside formed after major storms saturated the soil in the surrouding LA area. Because the fissure is so intense, Scott's $23.5 million dollar home is literally in danger of "falling off a cliff." Scott isn't the only one in trouble. According to geologists, five other homes in the area may slip of the hill if there's more rain.
That said, no residents have been evacuated...yet. Travis has yet to comment on his mansion troubles.
There you have it. Five celebrities having a bad Hump Day.