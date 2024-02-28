5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that Adele is postponing her "Weekends with Adele" Las Vegas residency through March to rest her voice.

The British singer shared an apologetic post on social media that said, "I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice. And so on Doctors orders."

Adele continued, "I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap."

As you can imagine, fans are displeased with the singer's cancellations, especially because they're not being refunded.