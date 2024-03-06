5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that a dominatrix from Prince Harry's past is threatening to share nude photos of him on OnlyFans. Carrie Royale, an active model and dominatrix, claims that she shared a graphic evening with the Prince at an infamous party in Las Vegas back in 2012. Royale told sources, "I have some nice ­pictures of him in the buff."

The model went on to claim that she was invited to the Duke of Sussex’s suite at the Wynn hotel in Vegas. Harry was allegedly surrounded by a huge entourage and several strippers.

Royale stated, "I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them. I never released these pictures before out of respect. Now, it doesn’t matter. He is a bloody idiot."

Will Carrie bite the bullet and release the nudes? Hard to say. Prince Harry has yet to comment on Royale's threat.