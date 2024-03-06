5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that a dominatrix from Prince Harry's past is threatening to share nude photos of him on OnlyFans. Carrie Royale, an active model and dominatrix, claims that she shared a graphic evening with the Prince at an infamous party in Las Vegas back in 2012. Royale told sources, "I have some nice pictures of him in the buff."
The model went on to claim that she was invited to the Duke of Sussex’s suite at the Wynn hotel in Vegas. Harry was allegedly surrounded by a huge entourage and several strippers.
Royale stated, "I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them. I never released these pictures before out of respect. Now, it doesn’t matter. He is a bloody idiot."
Will Carrie bite the bullet and release the nudes? Hard to say. Prince Harry has yet to comment on Royale's threat.
An exposé in Rolling Stone Magazine released Tuesday contains details about Jonathan Van Ness's upsetting "rage issues." According to the article, people on set of "Queer Eye" experienced "fear" due to frequent outbursts from the reality TV star.
A source who worked on the Netflix series claimed, "There's a real emotion of fear around them when they get angry. It’s almost like a cartoon where it oozes out of them. It’s intense and scary." Another insider claimed that Van Ness would have a screaming match at least once a week. "They are a yeller and emotionally abusive."
A producer on the show claimed, "Van Ness held a comb to my throat and said they’d gut me like a fish because I used the wrong pronouns and took his lunch order down wrong."
It's hard to say if these rumors are true or not. Some internet users have their doubts.
Others weren't surprised at all.
PageSix reports that Swifties were extremely concerned for Taylor Swift’s health after the singer appeared to be ill during her Eras Tour concert in Singapore on Monday night. As she performed her song "Delicate," Swift, 34, was seen coughing excessively and clearing her throat. Fans wasted no time expressing their sympathy for the sick superstar.
PageSix reports that supermodel Gisele Bündchen got extremely emotional when talking about her divorce from Tom Brady in a teaser for her new interview with Robin Roberts. Gisele began weeping when Roberts mentioned that Bundchen's split from the NFL star felt like the, "death of a dream."
Gisele was crying, saying, "Sorry guys. I don’t know. Can I have a little moment? I think there’s easier days than others, and I can only control what I do. Where my heart is now is where I am right now. I’m living my truth, and I’m not apologizing for it."
Although Gisele and Tom haven't shared specific details about the reasons for their divorce, rumors speculate that one of them had an affair. Bundchen and Brady share two children together.
Middleton, who had a mysterious abdominal surgery in January that many internet users speculated was "liposuction," has only been seen in public once since her hospitalization. Middleton, who is usually in the public eye frequently, has been missing for almost two months. Fans have wasted no time spreading rumors about the Princess's health.
Some even had jokes to share about her "disappearance."
There are even rumors that Middleton got a Brazilian Butt Lift.
Will Middleton eventually return to society?!
