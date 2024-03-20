5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that amidst conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton's "disappearance" from the spotlight, Prince William is also facing accusations about a salacious affair. The Prince is being accused of sleeping with Lady Rose Danbury.

The rumors are so rampant that comedian Stephen Colbert has incorporated them into his act. "The kingdom has been all aflutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future king of England, William, having an affair,” he said on his late night show last week.

Colbert added, "So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me, the Marchioness of Cholmondele, what a beautiful name!” the comedian joked.

Colbert continued, "According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it. Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating."