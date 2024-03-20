5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a Bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are struggling. Take a look!
PageSix reports that amidst conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton's "disappearance" from the spotlight, Prince William is also facing accusations about a salacious affair. The Prince is being accused of sleeping with Lady Rose Danbury.
The rumors are so rampant that comedian Stephen Colbert has incorporated them into his act. "The kingdom has been all aflutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future king of England, William, having an affair,” he said on his late night show last week.
Colbert added, "So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me, the Marchioness of Cholmondele, what a beautiful name!” the comedian joked.
Colbert continued, "According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it. Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating."
Lady Rose Danbury is reportedly, "very upset about the rumors, which are definitely false." That said, Internet users are convinced that William is cheating. They also believe that he secretly fathered Lady Rose's children.
Prince William isn't the only member of the Royal Family under fire at the moment. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been "erased" from the Royal Family website, PageSix reports.
The site reads, "As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back as working members of The Royal Family. The couple married in St George’s Chapel, Windsor on 19 May 2018 and have two children: Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex."
The official site then directs readers to the couple's own official website. This internet user commented on the "major downgrade."
TMZ reports that fitness mogul Richard Simmons wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post that he has "basal call carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer." The 75-year-old celebrity detailed the medical encounter in his post. Simmons also posted a rather morbid and dramatic update on Twitter/X about his diagnosis.
Fans immediately expressed their concern.
Simmons was apparently referred to a specialist who did a procedure that involved burning his skin twice to attack the cancer. Simmons also said that the doctor wasn't able to remove all the cancer. He'll have to go back for another round of treatment. Simmons, who had fans worried after his "dying" post, tried to make light of his serious announcement. Take a look.
Although Richard's treatment seems ongoing, we hope that Simmons recovers swiftly!
TMZ reports that French tennis player Arthur Cazaux suffered a major health scare during his tennis match on Monday. Seemingly out of nowhere, Cazaux collapsed on the court mid-match. Medics immediately rushed to his aid.
Although doctors attributed his fainting to extreme heat, internet users already have bizarre conspiracy theories about why the tennis pro fell to the ground.
There have been no updates on Cazaux's current condition.
TMZ reports that Cardi B admitted she was “afraid” to live her life after receiving a barrage of negative comments on social media last year. "I just feel like I lost myself with everything," she said during a recent interview.
Cardi continued, "Like last year, I barely dropped music. It’s just like I was just afraid to do everything. I was afraid to go live, I was afraid to post a picture, I was afraid to go to the club, and then the next day seeing people, what they going to say about me, and everything."
The rapper went on, "I hated my fame. I was afraid to do everything. I don’t even want people to know where the f–k I’m at or what the f–k I’m doing … every day is some new s–t."
Despite Cardi's struggles with social media, the rapper did announce that she will be releasing a new album soon.
There you have it. Five celebs who are roughing it this Hump Day. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Monday.