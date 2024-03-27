5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that Rebel Wilson describes feeling "scared" of her Grimsby co-star Sacha Baron Cohen in an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir, Rebel Rising.

Wilson claims, "It felt like every time I’d speak to SBC, he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene. I was like, ‘Ha, I don’t do nudity, Sacha.' Then he pulls his pants down. SBC says very matter-of-factly: ‘Okay, now I want you to stick your finger up my a$$.’ And I’m like, ‘What?? … No!!’"

One fan came to Rebel's defense on X.