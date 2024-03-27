5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a Bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are having a rough time. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Rebel Wilson describes feeling "scared" of her Grimsby co-star Sacha Baron Cohen in an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir, Rebel Rising.
Wilson claims, "It felt like every time I’d speak to SBC, he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene. I was like, ‘Ha, I don’t do nudity, Sacha.' Then he pulls his pants down. SBC says very matter-of-factly: ‘Okay, now I want you to stick your finger up my a$$.’ And I’m like, ‘What?? … No!!’"
One fan came to Rebel's defense on X.
Another internet user and web sleuth posted two of Rebel's old tweets from 2017 that back up her claim about SBC.
PageSix reports that Diddy's home has been officially raided by Homeland Security. The video, which was released Monday on CNN, details the the destruction of the rapper's home amidst his sexual assault/human trafficking accusations. Take a look!
Diddy's home was absolutely turned upside down by federal agents. Clothes, shoes, and furniture were thrown round. Homeland Security also seized several of the rapper's hard drives. Sources also report that Diddy recently abandoned his children in an attempt to escape the US. The rapper's private jet was detained in Miami just yesterday while he tried to fly out of the country.
Internet users wasted no time slamming the famous rapper online.
PageSix reports that Gwyneth Paltrow is scared about the next chapter of her life. The Goop founder, 51, shared in a new interview that she feels “incredible sadness” over her son, Moses, going to college in the fall.
Her stepson, Brody, is also moving away for school. Paltrow told The Sunday Times, "It’ll be interesting to see how the morning routine changes with no kids in the house. I have a deep sense of impending grief."
Paltrow continued, "Now that Apple, my daughter, is a college student, I don't know what to do with myself."
PageSix reports that Christina Applegate has been brutally honest about her experience with multiple sclerosis. The actress made an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast to talk about her experience with the disease.
Applegate told Shepard bluntly "This unpleasant diagnosis is the worst thing that’s happened in my entire life. I have 30 lesions on my brain. My biggest one is behind my right eye, so my right eye hurts a lot. My hand starts to go weird and then I’ll get a seizure-y feeling sometimes in my brain. I hate it so much. I’m so mad about it. You can’t overcome it."
Fans of Christina expressed their sympathy online.
Nicki Minaj, 41, experienced a major wardrobe malfunction during her performance at the Kia Center in Orlando last week as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.
While Minaj was passing the microphone to fans for them to sing the chorus of "The Night Is Still Young," Minaj’s yellow dress fell down past her chest and exposed her "whole boob." Thankfully, the rest of the show went off without a hitch!
