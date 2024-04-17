5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too! Take a look!
PageSix reports that top Hollywood producer Carol Baum recently stated in an interview that Sydney Sweeney, "isn’t pretty and can’t act."
Baum, who screened of one of her 80s films in NY last week said, "I don’t get Sydney Sweeney. Anyone But You was garbage. I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her. It was unwatchable. Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?"
Sydney Sweeney, who has starred in Euphoria, White Lotus, and The Voyeurs, has not responded to Baum's hateful comment.
PageSix reports that Katy Perry had a major wardrobe malfunction Monday night on American Idol. Perry was so close to bearing it all that fellow judge Luke Bryan had to come to the rescue.
Perry, who was wearing a silver Kate Barton crop top made out of metal, posted a hilarious reel of herself trying to mend her broken shirt. The reel was captioned, "my top broke #idol."
Bryan stepped in as Perry's top came apart. "I got it!" Bryan screamed, as he held a pair of scissors and yelled, "I’m going in!"
Fortunately, Perry's metal top was fixed and the rest of the show went off without a hitch!
PageSix reports that Olivia Munn's breast cancer treatments put her into a traumatic medically induced menopause. Munn stated in an interivew, "I noticed menopause symptoms after beginning hormone suppression therapy in November 2023 to reduce my risk of a cancer recurrence. I’m constantly thinking it’s hot, my hair is thinning, and I’m tired a lot."
Munn continued, "I was not someone who obsessed over death or was afraid of it in any way, but having a little baby at home made everything much more terrifying." Munn shares a two year old son with partner, John Mulaney.
Olivia went on, "You realize cancer doesn’t care who you are; it doesn’t care if you have a baby or if you don’t have time. It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head on. I really tried to be prepared, but the truth is that nothing could prepare me for what I would feel like, what it would look like and how I would handle it emotionally. It was a lot tougher than I expected."
Our heart goes out to Olivia!
PageSix reports that Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is not happy with her latest lawsuit. On Monday, Blackstock responded to the American Idol alum’s lawsuit against him, in which she claimed that he owes her $2.6 million.
A California court ruled that Blackstock, who used to manage Clarkson under his family's company "Starstruck Entertainment," owed Kelly for illegally acting like an "unlicensed talent agency since 2007."
Blackstock allegedly denied each and every allegation made by Clarkson and argued that filing should be dismissed because the ruling was made in November 2023. Sources report that he is refusing to pay Kelly what he allegedly owes her.
Clarkson has not commented on his negative response to her lawsuit.
PageSix reports that Meghan Markle, 42, occasionally reduced staff members to tears while living at Buckingham Palace.
Samantha Cohen, who was a member of the royal staff for over 20 years, recently told sources, "Once Meghan was in there, there was intense staff turnover. I was only supposed to stay for six months but stayed for 18 – we couldn’t find a replacement for me and when we did we took them on tour to Africa with Harry and Meghan to show them the ropes but they left (quit) as well while in Africa,” she said.
Other sources accused Markle anonymously, "I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two staffmemebers out of the household. The treatment of X* was totally unacceptable."
Another anonymous complaint about Meghan said, "The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y."
Markle has yet to comment on the continuing accusations.
