5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that Olivia Munn's breast cancer treatments put her into a traumatic medically induced menopause. Munn stated in an interivew, "I noticed menopause symptoms after beginning hormone suppression therapy in November 2023 to reduce my risk of a cancer recurrence. I’m constantly thinking it’s hot, my hair is thinning, and I’m tired a lot."

Munn continued, "I was not someone who obsessed over death or was afraid of it in any way, but having a little baby at home made everything much more terrifying." Munn shares a two year old son with partner, John Mulaney.

Olivia went on, "You realize cancer doesn’t care who you are; it doesn’t care if you have a baby or if you don’t have time. It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head on. I really tried to be prepared, but the truth is that nothing could prepare me for what I would feel like, what it would look like and how I would handle it emotionally. It was a lot tougher than I expected."