5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that Christina Applegate is continuing to suffer as she navigates her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Applegate frankly discussed on her podcast "MeSsy" with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the repercussions she faced after eating a salad contaminated with fecal matter.

Applegate stated on the podcast, "This salad destroyed me. I was so sick, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t [do] anything. Didn’t know it happened, and having MS at 3 o’clock in the morning and trying to change your sheets, it’s not fun. But this brings me to my next point, which we can talk about: I’m wearing diapers."

Sigler, who also has MS, said she also has had to turn to adult diapers in the past because the autoimmune disease can prevent a person from getting to a bathroom in time.

We hope Christina feels better!