5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a Bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Christina Applegate is continuing to suffer as she navigates her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Applegate frankly discussed on her podcast "MeSsy" with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the repercussions she faced after eating a salad contaminated with fecal matter.
Applegate stated on the podcast, "This salad destroyed me. I was so sick, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t [do] anything. Didn’t know it happened, and having MS at 3 o’clock in the morning and trying to change your sheets, it’s not fun. But this brings me to my next point, which we can talk about: I’m wearing diapers."
Sigler, who also has MS, said she also has had to turn to adult diapers in the past because the autoimmune disease can prevent a person from getting to a bathroom in time.
We hope Christina feels better!
PageSix reports that Megan Thee Stallion’s former cameraman is suing the rapper for allegedly creating a hostile work environment, claiming she forced him to witness her being intimate with a woman.
Emilio Garcia claims in the complaint, which he filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, that Megan, 29, had se%ual relations with an unidentified woman while riding in an SUV during a tour stop in Ibiza, Spain, in June 2022.
The personal videographer, who had worked with Megan since 2018, allegedly witnessed the incident as he claims he was in the car at the time. Garcia claims that Megan "forced him to watch despite him saying he didn't want to."
Megan Thee Stallion has yet to respond to the allegations.
PageSix reports that Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are facing major backlash for tearing down a historic $12.5 million home in Los Angeles.
The couple recently purchased the famous Zimmerman House, a midcentury modern mansion designed by well-known architect Craig Ellwood. Now, an entirely new mansion is being built on the property in its place. The public is outraged.
One internet user wrote, "Spoiled rich people destroyed a Craig Ellwood. If they wanted a bigger house, they should have bought a property with a bigger house on it, by a lesser architect, and remodeled that."
Another internet user said, "Man, what the hell is with people destroying works of mid-century art-chitecture."
Another critic added, "This is incredibly sad. Ellwood/Burke just did custom one-offs, so there aren’t that many around. CSH #16 is one of my favorites. Great form and materials. Don’t want to ever see what atrocity that will take its place. Pratt is a monster."
Pratt and his wife have yet to comment on the backlash.
PageSix reports that Kim Kardashian has lost more than 100,000 followers since Taylor Swift dropped her diss track "ThanK u aIMee" on Friday. The song, one of the hits off of Swift's brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department, calls out Kim for bullying Taylor back in 2016.
Since the release of the song, Swifties have been flooding Kardashian's social media with snake emojis. Kardashian, who had 364.3 million followers before TTPD came out, is now down to 363 million. Sources report that Kim is, "not happy that her socials have taken a major hit." For a Kardashian, 100K is a lot.
The backlash isn't over either. Kardashian is losing more and more followers every day.
PageSixe reports that Kid Cudi was hospitalized after his Coachella 2024 performance this past Sunday.
The hip hop star wrote on X on Monday, "Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show. 🤦🏾♂️ just leavin the hospital." The rapper went on to say, "I've never broken a bone before. The accident was a bit crazy."
Multiple fans expressed their sympathies.
One wrote, "Praying for a quick recovery big bro!! You killed that set too! a second person wrote." Another fan wrote, "Oh bro! You left it all out on the stage. Heal up." A third said, "hope u good cudder, that was an amazing show, best one throughout all of Coachella."
Hopefully Kid Cudi's foot heals soon!
There you have it. Five Celebs having a bad Hump Day. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Monday.