5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Britney Spears probably won’t be reconciling with Jamie Lynn Spears anytime soon. Britney posted an Instagram video last Tuesday where she filmed herself driving up a mountain with her assistant and a few friends while she ranted about her “little b&ch” sister.
In the video, which Britney has since deleted, she says, "My sister [went on the TV show “I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!”] and they bathed her in the jungle, little s&t. She said, ‘Bathe me because I’m stuck in the jungle and I miss my kids — cater to me.’ Little b&ch."
Britney is referring to an "embarrassing" reality show that Jamie went on recently. Britney fans came immediately to the popstar's defense while she trashed her sister on Instagram.
Jamie has not responded to Britney's comments.
PageSix reports that Barbra Streisand is under fire at the moment. Melissa McCarthy recently posted pictures of herself with choreographer Adam Shankman outside of the Center Theater Group Gala.
Due to McCarthy's appearance, the Instagram post got a lot of attention. Streisand, who is allegedly friends with McCarthy, commented on the post of Melissa and Adam, "Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?"
Fans of McCarthy and Streisand immediately took to the internet to criticize Barbra for such a ruthless comment.
"Babs typing away on IG like my elderly mom telling me she text someone something, and me explaining: ‘No, mom, you wrote it on FB on your wall for all to see." one commenter wrote. "Major boomer aunt with wine and an ipad energy," a second fan joked. "Babs. No, honey. Just no," another added.
More internet users took to X to criticize the comment.
Melissa has not responded to the backlash.
Real Housewive of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards told PageSix that she was devastated for her daughter, whose Los Angeles mansion was burglarized last week. Richards, who is in the midst of a divorce from Mauricio Umansky, was shocked to learn that their eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, had over $1 million worth of luxury items stolen by several thieves.
Richard's daughter, 35, was not apparently not home at the time of the robbery, which sources say occured around 1 p.m. on April 23rd.
Richards told sources that her daughter was devastated to find out that several Hermès bags, luxury watches, designer suitcases, and high-end jewelry were taken from Farrah. Richards told sources, "Thinking about my daughter in danger has ruined my week."
PageSix reports that ABC News has fired meteorologist Rob Marciano due to extreme behavioral misconduct. Marciano allegedly received a warning a year ago when he was criticized for his "anger management issues."
However, after nearly 10 years there, ABC has decided to let him go. Marciano was originally hired in July 2014 to work as their senior meteorologist. A source at ABC claimed, "There were times when [Rob] was very cranky and angry. There was unsavory behavior on his part."
Another source claimed, "We're sorry to see him go, but it had to be done." Marciano has not responded publicly to the firing.
PageSix reports that former GMA host T.J. Holmes was "accused of stealing somebody’s cell phone on a recent flight to Los Angeles."
Holmes stated on his podcast, "the Amy & TJ Podcast," to tell listeners that he and Amy Robach were minding their own business on a JetBlue flight when a woman, who was sitting four rows in front of them, told their flight attendant he took her phone.
T.J. said, "I was using the bathroom up front, right next to the cockpit, and I come out and there’s a flight attendant standing there with this little old lady. She was white with dirty blond hair."
Holmes continued, "She’s standing there and the flight attendant asks, ‘Did you see a phone in there?’ and I immediately turned around and said, ‘Oh, no. I didn’t see anything.'" Despite Holmes’ denying the accusation, the passenger then "stepped towards him and gestured like she was about to frisk [him]."
T.J. continued, "Then, in front of the plane, she flat out accuses me of taking her phone. And she is a short lady so I actually crouched down, put my hands on my knees and got down on her level and I say, ‘Ma’am are you telling me I took your phone?’"
Eventually, the incident dissolved, but T.J. went on to state that the accusation felt, "racially motivated."
