5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that Britney Spears probably won’t be reconciling with Jamie Lynn Spears anytime soon. Britney posted an Instagram video last Tuesday where she filmed herself driving up a mountain with her assistant and a few friends while she ranted about her “little b&ch” sister.

In the video, which Britney has since deleted, she says, "My sister [went on the TV show “I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!”] and they bathed her in the jungle, little s&t. She said, ‘Bathe me because I’m stuck in the jungle and I miss my kids — cater to me.’ Little b&ch."

Britney is referring to an "embarrassing" reality show that Jamie went on recently. Britney fans came immediately to the popstar's defense while she trashed her sister on Instagram.