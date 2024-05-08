5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are upset too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Gisele Bundchen, "has been hurt all over again because her ex-husband Tom Brady once again put football before his family."
Bündchen and Brady battled during their marriage because Gisele felt like the former NFL quarterback refused to prioiritize their home life over his career, a rift that led to their divorce in October 2022. Sources report that Gisele was "wounded by the Netflix roast, particularly when it came to the jokes about her family."
Internet users don't feel too bad for Bundchen, since they speculate that Gisele had an affair with a jiu jitsu instructor during her marriage to Tom Brady, which eventually split the couple apart. X users wasted no time weighing in on Gisele's reaction to the savage Netflix roast.
PageSix reports that After Monday night’s glitzy Met Gala, "Unholy" singer Sam Smith, who uses they/them pronouns, was turned away from a Macallan bash at the Mark Hotel. Sources report that the singer was told, "You’re not on the list, you can’t come in." Insiders say that Smith was offended by the rejection.
One fan commented, "Poor Sam. They don't get that they are a star." Another wrote, "Seriously? Sam has more talent that the entire guest list at that stupid party."
Despite the embarrassing moment, PageSix reports that Sam moved on to another bash that same evening, where they were spotted with Dua Lipa.
PageSix reports that Law enforcement officials are aware of Drake’s heated feud with Kendrick Lamar as they investigate a shooting outside Drake's $100 million Toronto home.
Reports revealed that Drake’s security guard was shot outside of the hip hop star’s mansion Tuesday night in what was confirmed by cops to be a drive-by shooting. The 48-year-old security guard was wounded around 2:10 a.m. ET by multiple gunshots. Reports say the shots were in the upper chest.
The guard became unconscious and was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital for emergency surgery. He is currently in "serious condition."
Although police can't confirm that the shooting is directly linked to the bad blood between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, fans speculate that the incident is related to the fued. Some internet users are even speculating that Drake arranged the shooting himself to garner sympathy from fans after his "loss to Kendrick."
Pagesix reports that a man was arrested recently for attempting to break into Will Smith’s Los Angeles property. An insider at the Malibu/Lost Hill Sheriff’s Station told Page Six that police received a call of a suspicious person on May 1 around 4:06 pm PT.
Police were first informed that the suspect was in the vicinity of Smith’s residence, but then received a second call that told officers the intruder had made it onto the movie star’s property.
The suspect, who has been identified as 37-year-old Robert Ogden, was arrested for trespassing. Ogden was booked on a misdemeanor charge.
Smith has not commented on the incident.
PageSix reports that Kim Kardashian upset her fans when she showed up to the 2024 MetGala in a painful-looking corset dress that dramatically cinched her waist. Take a look!
Fans took to X to share their opinions about Kim's "controversial" outfit.
There you have it. Five celebrities having a bad Hump Day.