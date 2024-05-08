5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that Gisele Bundchen, "has been hurt all over again because her ex-husband Tom Brady once again put football before his family."

Bündchen and Brady battled during their marriage because Gisele felt like the former NFL quarterback refused to prioiritize their home life over his career, a rift that led to their divorce in October 2022. Sources report that Gisele was "wounded by the Netflix roast, particularly when it came to the jokes about her family."

Internet users don't feel too bad for Bundchen, since they speculate that Gisele had an affair with a jiu jitsu instructor during her marriage to Tom Brady, which eventually split the couple apart. X users wasted no time weighing in on Gisele's reaction to the savage Netflix roast.