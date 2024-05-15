5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Tom Brady, "didn’t like how his children were affected by the jokes made about Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan during his Netflix roast."
Brady, who appeared on the Pivot Podcast to discuss the aftermath of the roast, said, "I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way that affected my kids. I didn't think my decision to be part of the roast through. It may have been a mistake."
Brady continued, "It’s the hardest part about like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize, ‘I wouldn’t do that again,’ because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world."
Tom went on to say, "It’s a good lesson for me as a parent. I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it."
PageSix reports that actress Christina Applegate, who is currently battling multiple sclerosis, admits to struggling from anorexia while starring on the TV show, "Married with Children" as a teenager.
Applegate, who cohosts the the "MeSsy podcast" with Jamie Lynn Sigler, said on the pod, "I just deprived myself of food for years and years and years. It was f~g torture. I would eat five almonds in a day. If I ate even one more I would cry and wouldn’t want to leave the house."
Applegate told her cohost, "It was very scary to everyone on set because they were like, Christina never eats. They talked to me about it. I thought I was enormous when my size 0 clothing had to be altered to fit."
Although Applegate no longer struggles with anorexia, the star has been very candid about her MS diagnosis which she says has been, "extremely emotionally difficult."
PageSix reports that Paris Hilton is under fire for allegedly putting her children in danger. After posting a video to social media of her children in the car, fans expressed concern for their safety. Take a look!
One user commented, "Please hire someone to install car seats." Another fan commented, "Let me come help you with the straps to keep babies as safe as can be." A third wrote, “Please dble check the car seat manu’s recs on if you can use the latch & belt at the same time. Usually hard no. Also, rear facing until 2ys is usually law."
An X user also chimed in to criticize Hilton's parenting.
PageSix reports that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards freaked out while a rat "attacked" her car on Monday. Take a look at the video!
Viewers seemed to think Richards was being overdramatic. One commented, "She’s acting like it’s a bear trying to attack her. How can a mom over dramatically act like this." Another wrote, "Um. It's OUTSIDE the car. It can't hurt her. Lol." Another viewer wrote, "Kyle needs to calm down. This is classic rich people syndrome of not being able to handle ANYTHING."
PageSix reports that King Charles is having trouble evicting his disgraced brother Prince Andrew from his residence, according to a royal insider. Prince Andrew has reportedly been on the brink of eviction from the Royal Lodge for 5 years. Since Andrew was linked to Jeffrey Epstein, he has essentially been blacklisted by the Royals.
That said, the Duke of York, 64, has been begging to stay at the $37 million property since 2019, when his relationship with Epstein came to light.
Royal insiders report, "Prince Andrew is fighting very hard to remain a senior royal. The problem is his home is in total disrepair … I believe Charles feels that spending money on Andrew would not go down well."
Charles is reportedly, "humiliated by his brother and desperate to get him out."
There you have it. Five people having a bad hump day!