5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that Tom Brady, "didn’t like how his children were affected by the jokes made about Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan during his Netflix roast."

Brady, who appeared on the Pivot Podcast to discuss the aftermath of the roast, said, "I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way that affected my kids. I didn't think my decision to be part of the roast through. It may have been a mistake."

Brady continued, "It’s the hardest part about like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize, ‘I wouldn’t do that again,’ because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world."

Tom went on to say, "It’s a good lesson for me as a parent. I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it."