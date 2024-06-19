5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix rerports that Justin Timberlake was arrested for a DWI early Tuesday morning. The arrest occured after Timberlake had more than a few drinks at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, NY. Sources report that the cop who pulled Timberlake over for "reckless driving," was too young to recognize the popstar.

A second source added that Justin said under his breath while being pressed by the officer, "This is going to ruin the tour." The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.’"

Timberlake was then taken into custody and charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two other traffic violations: not stopping at a stop sign and failure to stay in a proper lane of travel.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Page Six, Timberlake had "bloodshot and glassy eyes and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage," while driving. Justin allegedly told cops he only had "one martini." That said, insiders report that the singer was, "unable to divide attention, had slowed speech, was unsteady afoot, and performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."