5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a rough Wednesday? These celebs are too. Take a look!
PageSix rerports that Justin Timberlake was arrested for a DWI early Tuesday morning. The arrest occured after Timberlake had more than a few drinks at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, NY. Sources report that the cop who pulled Timberlake over for "reckless driving," was too young to recognize the popstar.
A second source added that Justin said under his breath while being pressed by the officer, "This is going to ruin the tour." The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.’"
Timberlake was then taken into custody and charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two other traffic violations: not stopping at a stop sign and failure to stay in a proper lane of travel.
According to the criminal complaint obtained by Page Six, Timberlake had "bloodshot and glassy eyes and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage," while driving. Justin allegedly told cops he only had "one martini." That said, insiders report that the singer was, "unable to divide attention, had slowed speech, was unsteady afoot, and performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."
Timberlake has not commented publicly on the arrest.
PageSix reports that Ariana Grande has been under fire for, "changing her voice on Penn Badgely's podcast." Take a look!
Despite Ariana defending her vocal shift and blaming it on, "maintaining her vocal health," fans are still being very critical of her. One netizen wrote, "Same reason she changes her husband every 2 seconds, she can’t commit to anything." Another commented, "I honestly cant stand her shes so fake."
Another internet user wrote, "I DONT EVEN THINK SHE REALIZES,” yet another commenter remarked, while someone else noted, “I don’t even know what her real voice sounds like anymore.”
Ariana has not provided any further comment on the backlash.
PageSix reports that Kate Middleton fans shouldn’t expect another outing from the Princess of Wales anytime soon following her Trooping the Color appearance. Middleton is in need of a “long and well-deserved rest," a royal insider reported.
Sources close to Middleton report, " I think a day like Saturday where she knows the eyes of the world are on her, there is a huge amount of scrutiny that will take its toll," she explained. “I don’t think we can expect to see her in public for a little while. That’s going to take some recovery.”
PageSix reports that Armie Hammer recently reflected on his battle with cannibalism accusations. Take a look!
Fans of Hammer aren't impressed with the actor's alleged "realization." One netizen wrote, "No accountability taken. Not impressive. Look into his weird family background and it all makes sense -- he's a dangerous psycho."
Another wrote, "Spoiled brat kid that grew up with good looks, so he became an actor. He never had to do much else until he lost his career. If he still had his career and the allegations had never came out he would still be eating people! LOL!" Another internet user added, "Guessing he forget the abuse and how it affected the women, his ex-wife and his kids. It is all about him all of the time."
PageSix reports that the “Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" alum asked her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko for spousal support. Doherty, who is currently battling cancer, reportedly requested $15,343 in monthly spousal support, plus a lump sum of $9,100 for her attorney costs.
Doherty is also seeking $11,800 for various fees she’s racked up. Shannen has reported that she is, "financially unstable," and, "worried that her residuals from the TV show Charmed will dry up soon."
Doherty's ex has yet to comment on her financial plea.
There you have it. Five celebs having a rough day. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Monday.