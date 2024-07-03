5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a Bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are struggling too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador apologized to her daughters for her DUI arrest in the new season of RHOOC. Take a look at the emotional video.
“I mean, I took Sophie to college, I took Adeline to college and your dad took you,” Shannon said while looking at Stella, who was studying in Paris at the time.
Following Beador's arrest back in 2023, Shannon’s attorney noted in a statement, which read, “I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”
Hopefully Beador's family continues to heal after the incident.
PageSix reports that singer Bebe Rexha, "wants to take down the music industry after being silenced and undermined for years." Rexha shared on X, "I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED."
She went on to say, "I’ve been so quiet for the longest time. I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS," she continued.
Rexha went on, "I have been punished by the music industry when I have spoken up. Things must change or I’m telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly. My issues with the industry are coming from a place of sadness and not anger."
Internet users weren't that impressed with Bebe's rant. One wrote, "Just who, and how, is someone supposed to correct whatever she is raving about? It is inarticulate, just a rant, so unclear. What does she WANT? More credit for work on a song, and ...? Just unlimited love and money?"
Another added, "Always playing victim. You are either Powerful or Pitiful you can NOT be both!!"
PageSix reports that Tori Spelling's recent slimmed down figure has caused concern in her fans. Spelling revealed in April she used the weight loss drug Mounjaro to lose baby weight after Ozempic didn’t do the trick. Spelling said, "I don’t feel ashamed saying that. I couldn’t lose the baby weight," she candidly said on her “Misspelling” podcast.
Fans aren't so sure that Spelling made the right move. One wrote, "Playing with hormones to please vanity. Those drugs are not fully tested yet. They were not designed to loose weight but to treat diabetes. Playing with fire today will lead to nasty burns tomorrow. Let’s hope that I’m totally wrong."
Another added, "I think Tori has some work to do on herself at a deeper level. It’s great that she looks good in a bikini at her age but she might actually put more thought into maintaining a healthy and functional relationship with her family and see how that goes."
A third netizen added, "Americans should try a little exercise, some decent food, and maybe their weight issues would go away without spending $1K/mo. on poison. When did we become so dependent on drugs?"
According to X, singer Lily Allen has joined OnlyFans to sell feet pictures. Fans wasted no time poking fun at the formerly famous artist's business venture. One netizen wrote, "When your career has flopped." Another wrote, "she’s so desperate." A third internet user wrote, "Didn't she recently share she lost her home and wants it back? Well whatever pays the bills babe."
Another netizen shared, "Wowwwwww, Allen is BROKEEEEEEE."
PageSix reports that Bachelor Nation's Joey Graziadei is being called "broke" by his fans. Joey, who told sources that he moved in with his SO and her roommates after his credit score bombed from a missed card payment, is now under fire.
Graziadei told PageSix, "Let me set the record straight. I’m not broke, I’m doing just fine. But I am temporarily living with Kelsey and her roommates as a choice to be able to spend as much time as possible with her as she finishes out her lease."
Fans were NOT convinced. One wrote, "Yeah, right - we believe you ------ NOT *." Another netizen added, "Missing 'A' payment doesn’t 'tank' your credit score, it might just lower it temporarily. There is more to the story that will be revealed. Another comment read, "Your credit score won’t drop that much after missing only 1 payment. And why is he telling people this? This man is broke."
