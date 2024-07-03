5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that singer Bebe Rexha, "wants to take down the music industry after being silenced and undermined for years." Rexha shared on X, "I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED."

She went on to say, "I’ve been so quiet for the longest time. I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS," she continued.

Rexha went on, "I have been punished by the music industry when I have spoken up. Things must change or I’m telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly. My issues with the industry are coming from a place of sadness and not anger."

Internet users weren't that impressed with Bebe's rant. One wrote, "Just who, and how, is someone supposed to correct whatever she is raving about? It is inarticulate, just a rant, so unclear. What does she WANT? More credit for work on a song, and ...? Just unlimited love and money?"