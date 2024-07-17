5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reporst that Drake was severely affected by the severe rainstorms in Toronto as he shared videos of his flooded home on social media. Take a look!
Drake shared this Instagram Story on Tuesday. The rapper captured an unidentified man pushing against glass double doors as water rushed from what seemed to be a closet and into a bathroom.
The man could be seen walking through ankle-deep water with a broom in attempts to push the water out of the room.
We hope Drake recovers from this disaster soon!
PageSix reporst that rockstar Ozzy Osbourne has had it with Britney Spears’ Instagram videos. The "Crazy Train" singer told wife Sharon Osbourne and their children Jack and Kelly Osbourne that he is "fed up" with seeing the "poor old" singer’s social media posts on Tuesday's episode of The Osbournes Podcast.
Sharon explained that it was Spears’ "dancing" content that her husband was specifically referring to, Ozzy added, “Every fg day.”
Kelly Osbourne went on to add, "I feel sorry for her. You know, it’s sad, very, very sad." Sharon then referred to Spears as a "poor little thing," while Jack Osbourne, 38, agreed with his father and said it was "very sad indeed." Sharon added, "It's heartbreaking."
PageSix reports that singer Adele is taking a big break from music after her Las Vegas residency ends in November. The "When We Were Young," artist said, "I don’t like being famous. I love that I get to make music all the time." Take a look!
Fans are devastated, but agree that the star needs a break to recuperate.
PageSix reports that rapper Machine Gun Kelly just debuted his new "fangs." Fans are weirded out to say the least. Take a look!
Fans wasted no time roasting the rapper.
One internet user wrote, "Ok I love him but why is he trying to stay a teenager instead of aging gracefully… the dude is 34 with a money piece and diamond studs on his teeth." Another netizen wrote, "He's a grown child." Another comment read, "this guy is a joke, talentless."
Four time Grammy nominee, Ingrid Andress performed the national anthem Monday night at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas. PageSix reports that it did not go well. Take a look!
Since the release of the viral video, Andress has admitted to being drunk during the performance. The country singer has since checked into rehab to get the help that she needs.
