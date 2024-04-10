5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that the Real Housewives of New York City alum recently got bullied on the internet. Bethenny Frankel posted a photo of herself wearing jeans and a denim jacket over a simple printed sweater. She also sported sunglasses and a brown crossbody bag.

Apparently, a troll slid into Frankel's DMs and wrote, "WTF is that outfit about. Come on B." Another follower wrote, "What happened to you Bethenny?! This is bad."

Frankel got so annoyed with the online hate that she ended up clapping back. She responded with this savage comeback, “It’s about me putting on what I feel like on a Sunday. I hope you survive this… thoughts and prayers."

Frankel has not commented on the exchange further.

4. Louis Tomlinson, because he's annoyed with the conspiracy theories surrounding his relationship with Harry Styles.