5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a Bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that the Real Housewives of New York City alum recently got bullied on the internet. Bethenny Frankel posted a photo of herself wearing jeans and a denim jacket over a simple printed sweater. She also sported sunglasses and a brown crossbody bag.
Apparently, a troll slid into Frankel's DMs and wrote, "WTF is that outfit about. Come on B." Another follower wrote, "What happened to you Bethenny?! This is bad."
Frankel got so annoyed with the online hate that she ended up clapping back. She responded with this savage comeback, “It’s about me putting on what I feel like on a Sunday. I hope you survive this… thoughts and prayers."
Frankel has not commented on the exchange further.
PageSix reports that despite the fact that One Direction broke up 9 years ago, Louis Tomlinson still deals with “conspiracy” theories about his intimate friendship with former bandmate Harry Styles.
Tomlinson was recently interviewed with Brazilian news outet G1, and had to shoot down rumors about being romantically involved with Styles. Tomlinson said, "What’s tough is, I realized this some years ago...there is nothing I can say. There is nothing I can do to dispel the believers of that conspiracy."
Louis continued, "They are so intertwined with what they believe to be the truth now that they won’t actually see the truth for what it is. There are times where it gets a little bit… at times it gets far too personal within that whole space. I’ve got my son Freddie, who's the most important person in my life. Occasionally it kind of broaches some stuff that is really unfair."
Styles has not commented on the rumors.
PageSix reports that Tori Spelling stated on her podcast that she's, "extremely codependent," especially amidst her messy divorce from Dean McDermott. Spelling continued, "I haven't pooped or peed alone in the 18 years I was married to my husband, Dean."
Spelling went on to admit that her fear of being alone is so powerful that she, "still goes to the bathroom with her kids." Internet users are freaked out. Take a look.
PageSix reports that Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham recently revealed that Matthew Perry bought her a pickleball set for her birthday in March 2023, only months before his tragic death.
Graham, who's on tour promoting her new memoir, Have I Told You This Already?, recently stated in an interview, "While he was not technically ever a boyfriend, he was an almost in my life. He was a friend and a constant. We would stretch for a year, then he would come back in my life, and he had just come back in my life last year."
Graham, who dated Perry in the early 2000s, said, "It’s still really hard to believe that he's gone. It's such a terrible loss."
PageSix reports that JoJo Siwa admitted to spending tens of thousands of dollars on a cosmetic procedure because she was, "insecure." Siwa stated in a social media video, "My teeth? These motherf–ers cost me 50 grand."
Siwa went on to say, "I'm just so insecure. I needed better teeth to make me feel better."
Fans commented on the social media video saying, "I feel sorry for her. She's so young to be spending that much money on cosmetic procedures. Poor girl." Another commented, "This is what's wrong with Hollywood."
