5 People Having A Bad Monday.

5. Pete Davidson because he split with Kim K, but his tattoos didn't.

Someone tell this guy about temporary tattoos! Shutterstock

Even if you try to avoid Kardashian news like the plague, you've probably heard Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up, a mere 9 months after they fell in love on the set of Saturday Night Live.

We may have all seen this split coming a mile away, but that didn't stop Pete from getting multiple tattoos related to his latest girlfriend. There's one that says "My girl is a lawyer," and another with the words "Aladdin and Jasmine," a shout-out to their first kiss on a Disney-themed SNL sketch. Pete's bad decisions didn't stop there, however, he also inked Kim's initials onto his skin, along with those of her four children with Kanye West- North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.