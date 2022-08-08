5 People Having A Bad Monday.

Even if you try to avoid Kardashian news like the plague, you've probably heard Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up, a mere 9 months after they fell in love on the set of Saturday Night Live.
We may have all seen this split coming a mile away, but that didn't stop Pete from getting multiple tattoos related to his latest girlfriend. There's one that says "My girl is a lawyer," and another with the words "Aladdin and Jasmine," a shout-out to their first kiss on a Disney-themed SNL sketch. Pete's bad decisions didn't stop there, however, he also inked Kim's initials onto his skin, along with those of her four children with Kanye West- North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.