5 People Having A Bad Monday.

Have those post Oscars blues? Well, at least you aren't these five celebs having a bad Monday.5) Lukas Gage because people are mad at him for not disclosing his sexuality.Gage an actor that has played some LGBTQ+ roles recently, was interviewed with the NYT, where he was asked about the backlash he receives for not disclosing his sexuality. The interviewer referenced a moment Gage had last year when he responded to critiques by Tweeting, 'You don't know my alphabet.' Gage in the interview, went on to say that the 'An agent that dropped him stop dyeing your hair, stop wearing weird clothes and pick a lane: gay, bi, or straight. It's too confusing.'Despite all the criticisms, rumors are floating around that Gage is involved with a famous man in Hollywood.4) Tiger Woods because he's fighting his ex-girlfriend's claim, and it's shaping up to be very expensive.Woods split up with his girlfriend, Erica Herman, last year, but their break up will be a costly lawsuit ($30 million). Herman claims that a few months before their breakup, Tiger promised to support her for five years and let her live in his house.Herman claims Tiger's team convinced her to pack for a vacation, drove her to an airport, and told her that the locks had all been changed and she was out. Tiger disagrees with that claim in instead says that he put her in a luxury resort and gave her enough money for a new residence.3. Mod Sun because it seems Avril Lavigne has already moved on to start dating Tyga.A few weeks ago, Avril Lavigne broke off her engagement to singer Mod Sun, and Lavinge was spotted in Paris with Tyga and the PDA show. The couple hasn't put a label on their relationship. They just said they enjoy each other's company.Some fans say it's all a PR stunt to drum up interest in their music and possible collaboration. But the artists say they have no new music in the works, and what they have is an honest display of two people getting to know each other.Mod Sun has been taken aback by the news but has continued his tour to promote his album 'God Save the Teen.' An album that is known to have several songs dedicated to Lavigne.2) Lufthansa airlines, after one of their flights took a 4,000 ft plunge after it hit some turbulence, they asked passengers to delete the videos from their phones.The Lufthansa flight was headed from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany, when it hit severe turbulence and had to make an emergency landing. The turbulence caused food and personal items to be tossed across the plane. The passenger accounts were reminiscent of the storm scene from Triangle of Sadness (A great movie you should watch).The worst part was that as the plane was making an emergency landing at Dulles International airport, a flight attendant asked passengers to delete their phone videos and pictures for the privacy of other passengers. This didn't happen, and Matthew McConaughey's wife Camilla happened to be on the plane and posted a video of the wreckage.1) Will Smith because even a year later, people still talk about 'the slap.'Last year Will Smith stole the headlines at the Oscars after he slapped Chris Rock for a bad joke he made about Jada Pinkett-Smith, and this year host Jimmy Kimmel addressed it. Kimmel poked fun at the 2022 Oscars showrunners saying this year; they set up a crisis team that he expected would do the same thing they did last year if someone got slapped...absolutely nothing. The jokes were fun and addressed the elephant in the room as the show rolled on.Everything Everywhere All At Once went on to win seven awards, including Best Picture. Michelle Yeoh took home the Best Actress award, making history as the first Asian woman to win the prize and the first non-white woman to win since Halle Berry did it 21 years ago. If there's anything to take from the 2023 Oscars, it's that Everything Everywhere All At Once is a must-see film.