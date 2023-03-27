5 People Having A Bad Monday

Uh-oh, it's Monday, and these five celebs are having a tough Monday.5. Rihanna's driver for having his car stolen outside of her home.Los Angeles cops say her driver pulled up to Rihanna's home and went inside to quickly grab something leaving the keys in the ignition, and when he came out, the car was gone. The 2012 Audi Sedan was nowhere to be seen, making the driver believe that somebody had jumped in and taken off with the vehicle.This marks two weeks of the police being called to RiRi's home. Last week a man showed up at her home wanting to propose to her. He drove from South Carolina to propose to the singer. The cops were called, and the man was handcuffed and escorted to a police station, but ultimately no laws were broken.4. Anybody following Ray Liotta on Facebook because his account got hacked.The late actor's Facebook account posted fake celebrity death announcements and links to fake news stories. Fans of the late Goodfellas star were duped, but Liotta's team has reached out to Facebook to try and fix the problem, and after thinking it was solved, links to adult cinema scenes were posted to Liotta's story.While his team believes the account is back in good hands, the absurd posts still appear. Maybe the call is coming from inside the house? Either way, if you follow Liotta on Facebook, it might behoove you to ignore his posts for now. Despite this, fans are still celebrating Liotta's career and one of the last films he has a role in. I still cannot believe Ray Liotta’s last movie he played a role in was Cocaine Bear 😭 that’s so freakin cool — ً (@tenchixxx) March 23, 2023 Watching #Goodfellas for the first time since #RayLiota passed. May he continue to rest in peace! — Andrew Vescio (@VescioAndrew) March 24, 2023 3. Amanda Bynes because her psychiatric hold has been extended.The former Nickelodeon star is getting the mental health care she needs at an LA hospital after a manic phase where she was spotted roaming the streets of Hollywood. Bynes may have been living on the streets for a few days. Her car was towed to Long Beach, about 40 miles from where she lived. Sources say Bynes' car was out of gas when it was towed, and she was not carrying her cell phone.Bynes was apparently without clothes when she flagged down a car, told the vehicle's operator she was having a psychotic episode, and called 9-1-1 on her own to get help. There's no plan in place for Bynes once she leaves the hospital, and if her condition doesn't improve, her stay can be extended up to 30 days. We hope Amanda gets the help she needs and makes a full recovery. Twitter users have sent their support to Bynes, and fans are sharing their ire with Dan Schneider. Dan Schneider and Nickelodeon will pay for what they did to Amanda Bynes and others. — JuJu (@JuJu_Da_Gamer) March 20, 2023 The fact that Amanda Bynes flagged a car down, told them she was having a psychotic episode and called 911 herself actually gives me a lot of hope for her well-being. That's a huge deal. When she's ready, I hope she can be proud of herself for that. — Bassey Ikpi (@Basseyworld) March 20, 2023 Prayers for Amanda Bynes....we should be sending love her way even if its just in how we plan to help a new generation of young artists. — ChristyCarlsonRomano (@ChristyRomano) March 20, 2023 2. Elon Musk because Twitter is now worth half he purchased it for.Twitter's fearless leader, Musk, did the valuation in a company-wide email sent out and obtained by the New York Times. The email says that Twitter is worth $20 billion, which is $24 billion less than what he paid for the company.To people on the outside this seems like a significant loss to Musk; he said things could've been much worse before he took the reins. He suggested that Twitter was only four months away from declaring bankruptcyi Just saw Twitter’s latest valuation. Turns out if you’re a super tech business genius it’s easy to make $20 billion. You just need to start with $44 billion. — Alex Hardy (@alexhardy) March 26, 2023 1. Jonathan Majors for getting arrested for assaulting a woman in NYC.On Saturday morning, the Lovecraft Country star was arrested on charges of harassment, assault, and strangulation of a woman, but his reps called the allegations false. It's been reported that the alleged victim, in this case, told authorities that Majors had gotten into an argument with her and attacked her. Sources say the victim had visible injuries, including redness around her face and lacerations behind her ear.Majors was arrested on the spot and is reported to be out on bail. Major's reps are adamantly defending him, saying 'He's done nothing wrong,' and 'look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.'Twitter has been riddled with takes on the situation. I’m not surprised about Jonathan Majors because men being violent don’t surprise me. But I truly did not expect all of this. Like…he really had the public so fooled and played up the “soft masculine, emotional” man. That was on purpose. — Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) March 26, 2023 I seriously hope Jonathan Majors' victim is okay and has a support system because the disregard she's going to get from people that care more about their crush on him or his celebrity is going to be horrific. — angry Black woman (@123itsmeMary) March 26, 2023 Idk anything about Jonathan Majors’ character, but what I know for absolutely certain is that any celebrity who appears in an Army recruitment commercial in the big big year of forever wars 2023 is a walking talking red flag. — Zoé (@ztsamudzi) March 26, 2023 Man it is SO upsetting that Jonathan majors history was basically an open secret at Yale and as he was an up and coming actor and he was still allowed to thrive. What the f*ck is wrong with the entertainment industry that abusers are allowed to work as long as they’re “talented”? — teen vampire, aged 40 (@starswheeled) March 26, 2023