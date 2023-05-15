5 People Having A Bad Monday.

Monday is rough during allergy season but even worse for these celebs.5. Ben Affleck because his movies are flopping.at the box office.Ben's latest film Hypnotic is helplessly gasping for life in theaters. The film has made $2.3 million from opening, which won't cut it since it cost $65 million to produce. Critics have not been kind to Hypnotic, a sci-fi thriller directed by Robert Rodriguez, setting the stage for the film to be a colossal flop. Ben's other recent film Air is doing much better than Hypnotic the story of Sonny Vaccaro leading Nike in their pursuit to sign the most legendary basketball athlete. Air has grossed about $85 million from the box office, but unfortunately, it cost $90 million to make, so the film is barely breaking even.4. Brittney Spears because her marriage to Sam Asghari is on the rocks.TMZ is preparing a documentary that will air tonight about Brittney's life post-conservatorship. Brittney has reportedly gotten violent with Sam, and loud fights have been prevalent with Sam. These fights have escalated so much that the couple's security team has had to de-escalate them.Brittney's situation has gotten so bad that the internet has been speculating that her recent videos suggest she's in trouble or may even be AI-generated. I think I’m officially on the brittney spears conspiracy train. — Sky Daddys Burner (@IAmADelinquent) May 14, 2023 Tf is wrong with Brittney Spears & her IG? — ❀ΔmΔπᎠΔ❀ (@amanda_pandaa17) May 11, 2023 3. Mena Massoud for getting backlash after tweeting about the Little Mermaid film.Mena Massoud played the live-action version of Aladdin in 2019, and the film did very well, earning $112 million when it opened. The Little Mermaid just opened and earned $115 million on its opening weekend.Mena responded to a tweet highlighting the difference in opening numbers for each film ($3 million in contrast). Mena tweeted, 'Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It's the only way we reached the billion-dollar mark with our opening.' He then followed that relatively harmless remark: ' My guess is TLM doesn't cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel.' The Little Mermaid fans did not take kindly to that last comment that most people saw as a dig. Twitter began its fury, and pretty soon, Mena deleted his account. LMAO @MenaMassoud Aladdin deleted his account 😭 he couldn’t take the heat from the antiblack mess he was trying to start on here. — 𓃭 LOEWE Lioness (@GgV0gue) May 13, 2023 2. Ja Morant because he was suspended from the Memphis Grizzlies for flashing a gun on Instagram...again.The Memphis Grizzlies announced this morning that Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities pending a review from the NBA. An NBA spokesperson says the league is in the process of gathering more information before making a decision. Ja Morant was seen on an Instagram Live video on their friend Davonte Pack's Instagram driving while holding a gun.Morant is one of the league's young stars leading the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the Western Conference this year. Unfortunately, Ja has not been without controversy. Earlier this year, he was suspended from the team after being filmed brandishing a gun while intoxicated at a Denver nightclub. Morant entered a counseling program after the incident in March.At the time of Morant's first suspension, he gave an interview to ESPN saying, 'I know what I have to lose' going on to say that he was going to try and be 'more responsible, more smarter and staying away from all the bad decisions.'Morant has been involved in multiple issues off the court. A high school prospect is suing him for a fight at a pickup game in Morant's backyard where Morant and Pack allegedly punched the boy in the head. The teen told police that Morant entered his home and returned with a gun in his waistband.Not quite sure if Morant understands what he has to lose, as the young NBA phenom may not be in the league in a few years if his behavior continues. Friendly reminder that Ja Morant has a hefty Nike sponsorship that even gave him his own signature shoe deal and that De’Aaron Fox was dropped by Nike in 2022. — 🐟 (@itsabestill) May 14, 2023 Ja Morant think he on Boondocks — BASED SAVAGE (@crackcobain__) May 14, 2023 1. Joe Biden for his comments during a commencement ceremony at Howard University.Joe delivered a commencement speech to the 2023 graduating class of Howard University, one of the most prominent HBCUs (Historically Black College or University). President Biden may not be the best improviser out there. People are not particularly stoked with one comment he made during his commencement speech. Joe talked about white supremacy, which he said is the most dangerous terrorist threat to America, and encouraged everyone to stand up against it, which is a pretty solid 10/10 thing to say.Cue Joe's improv, President Biden went on to say, 'I'm not just saying that because I'm at a black HBCU. I say (it) wherever I go.' First, no need to say black HBCU. The 'B' in HBCU stands for black, no matter the school. Second, it's a transparent pander to the crowd and undercuts what the first statement was trying to make.Biden should stick to the script or invest in a DC Improv course.