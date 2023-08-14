5 People Having a Bad Monday

Are you having a rough Monday? You're not alone! These five celebrities are struggling to make it through the day. Let's take a look.
Late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon recently made a surprise guest appearance at the Jonas Brothers concert at Yankee Stadium. Fallon was super excited about leading the crowd in a karaoke version of The Killers song, Mr. Brightside.
He posted this emotional video of the concert to his social media.
Although Jimmy's post made it seem like he was jazzed about his superstar stage moment, fans described his appearance as 'random.' Take a look!
Despite the alleged 'randomness' of Fallon's appearance, would YOU have enjoyed this Jonas Brothers surprise? Onto the next floundering celeb. (Or in this case, viral sensation...)
Earlier this summer, Tiffany Gomas's plane meltdown went viral on all social platforms. People started calling her the 'crazy plane lady.' Take a look at the original video.
Since the incident on July 2nd, Tiffany Gomas has experienced a level of fame that has been, according to Gomas, 'damaging.' She issued an apology on social media to address what Gomas describes as her 'worst moment.' Take a look!
Her apology has ALSO gone viral. Take a look at some of the internet reactions!
This Twitter user had an odd and humorous take on the situation.
Do you forgive Gomas for her 'worst moment?' Onto the next!
Recent photographs of Christina Hendricks have made fans speculate about the source of her weight loss. Some fans are convinced that the actress is on Ozempic. These fans are accusing her of taking it.
This fan came to Hendricks's defense.
Could Hendricks be on Ozempic, and furthermore, should she be shamed for it? Two more celebs.
Brody Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner's son, recently became a father to his first child. Because he was Caitlyn's son, Brody was a part of the Kardashian universe for a while. He also acquired some fame from being on MTV's The Hills.
However, according to a recent social media post about the birth of his baby girl, Brody was not pleased with Caitlyn's parenting style. Brody shared on the Youtube channel that he shares with wife Tia Blanco, that he wanted to parent his child the 'exact opposite' of how Caitlyn parented him. Take a look at the full video!
Brody says that Caitlyn, “wasn’t really around for me growing up. So I think that just doing the exact opposite, being the absolute best father I could possibly be and getting ready for the journey and just so very excited.”
Hopefully Brody can be a good dad to his baby girl! Onto the final celeb.
Jeff Bezos just bought a huge mansion in Miami's billionaire bunker. The billionaire bunker is a small exclusive island off the coast of Miami called Indian Creek. Some of the richest people in the world live there. This article goes into detail about the infamous bunker.
People are allegedly grossed out by this controversial billionaire's expensive purchase. His neighbors will include Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner. Internet users aren't happy!
Oligarchy? What is YOUR take on this purchase?
