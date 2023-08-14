5 People Having a Bad Monday

Brody Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner's son, recently became a father to his first child. Because he was Caitlyn's son, Brody was a part of the Kardashian universe for a while. He also acquired some fame from being on MTV's The Hills.

However, according to a recent social media post about the birth of his baby girl, Brody was not pleased with Caitlyn's parenting style. Brody shared on the Youtube channel that he shares with wife Tia Blanco, that he wanted to parent his child the 'exact opposite' of how Caitlyn parented him. Take a look at the full video!