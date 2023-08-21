5 People Having a Bad Monday

Sam Asghari, who married Spears in July 2022, filed for divorce from Britney last week, citing irreconcilable differences.

On Thursday, Asghari posted the following statement on his Instagram story. 'AFTER 6 YEARS OF LOVE AND COMMITMENT TO EACH OTHER MY WIFE AND I HAVE DECIDED TO END OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER,' he said, referring to their split. 'WE WILL HOLD ONTO THE LOVE AND RESPECT WE HAVE FOR EACH OTHER AND I WISH HER THE BEST ALWAYS.'

Despite the upsetting news, Spears seems to be in excellent spirits. According to her Instagram, she decided to spend a crazy night out with her 'fav boys.' Britney posted a pic of her being held by five shirtless men.

The full instagram caption underneath Britney's pool party photo has more strange details about her evening.

Fan reactions are divided. Some Britney fans think that her divorce party was empowering.

Other fans think that her party is a sign that Spears is unwell.

What do YOU think? Is Britney's coping style healthy or unhinged?

4. Sam Asghari, because he's getting roasted online for wanting a post divorce paparazzi disguise.

Does Asghari really need a costume? shutterstock

Following the divorce announcement, Sam recently took to social media to joke around about his split from Spears. Asghari, who is an actor, personal trainer, and one of Britney's former backup dancers, polled his followers to choose the 'best disguise' for his inevitable run-in with the paparazzi. He posted three selfies wearing three wigs on his Instagram Story on Saturday and wrote, “Help me choose.'

According to TMZ, and Twitter/X, many internet users were annoyed by Asghari's silly request, convinced that Sam will be irrelevant once the divorce buzz has died down. Take a look!

Some internet users went on to say that Asghari's paparazzi joke was 'insensitive.'

Would YOU be able to pick Asghari out of a lineup?

3. Lana Del Rey, because she's getting bullied online for the outfit she wore to to Jack Antonoff's & Margaret Qualley's wedding.

Did Lana really have to wear slides to this wedding? shutterstock

According to TMZ, a few of Hollywood's biggest stars spent the weekend on Long Beach Island, New Jersey to celebrate the wedding of Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley. Taylor Swift, Cara Delevigne, Zoe Kravitz, and Lana Del Rey were some of the famous attendees on the guest list. According to PageSix, most of the guests, like Swift, were praised for their glamorous wedding outfits. Not Lana Del Rey.

According to PageSix, Lana Del Rey's wedding outfit is being roasted by online trolls. The “Video Games” singer, 38, sported a lacy pink and white dress and platform slides at the couple’s fancy Long Beach Island wedding. She carried a blue Prada bag and put a white bow in her hair. The posts roasting her wedding look on Twitter/X are brutal. Take a look!

That said, some fans are coming to Del Rey's defense.

So, was Lana's outfit a travesty or a power move? What do YOU think?

2. Taylor Swift, because New Jersey locals said her presence at Antonoff's wedding disrupted the peace on Long Beach Island.

Did Taylor's fame ruin the vibe? shutterstock

Lana Del Rey wasn't the only celebrity who made waves at the NJ Antonoff-Qualley wedding. According to TMZ, Long Beach Island locals were furious that Taylor Swift attended the wedding, as her fame 'disrupted a major local fishing competition.'

Swift's presence on the island caused absolute pandemonium. Fans gathered outside the wedding venue and multiple streets had to be shut down, making it difficult for locals to get to the fishing contest or anywhere else on the island. Take a look at this TikTok video of the chaos!

Should Taylor be blamed for the disruption? Some fans actually feel bad for the popstar.

Are NJ locals right to be upset with Taylor? Or is fame itself the real culprit?

1. Ted Cruz, because he fell for an online hoax about Hurricane Hilary.

Ted thought the shark was real! shutterstock

First off, our hearts go out to anyone struggling with the Hurrican Hilary right now. That being said, Ted Cruz is being roasted online for falling for a Hurricane related hoax. According to TMZ, Senator Ted Cruz fell victim to what seemd to be an obvious social media hoax during Hurricane Hilary.

Cruz genuinely believed there was a shark swimming through the flooded streets of Los Angeles. And now? People are making fun of him. Take a look!

Cruz eventually realized that the picture of the shark was fake. He then posted this response.

Even though Cruz acknowledged that the shark post was a hoax, internet users are still roasting him. Take a look!

