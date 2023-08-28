5 People Having a Bad Monday

4. Jessica Simpson, because she's getting slammed on the internet for letting her young daughter 'dress inappropriately.'

Does Jessica deserve this shame? shutterstock

According to PageSix, popstar Jessica Simpson is getting dragged online for posting a picture of her 11 year old daughter Maxwell in a croptop. This past Friday, Jessica posted a picture of her and her daughter on Instagram.

In the photo, Jessica wore a pink mini dress alongside her daughter Maxwell, who sported a denim skirt and denim top that exposed her middriff. The caption underneath the photo read “Bring your Barbie to work day.' The picture was not well received.

People on the internet got VERY upset with Jessica's parenting. Take a look!

Do YOU think this is appropriate parenting? Onto the next celeb!

3. Elon Musk, because according to Ronan Farrow, he has a drug problem.

Is Elon...unwell? shutterstock

According to a lengthy article published last week in the New Yorker, Elon Musk’s erratic decision to rename Twitter, 'X', could be the result of his escalated ketamine use. Journalist Ronan Farrow states in the article that Elon's, 'erratic behavior could be connected to his efforts to self-medicate.'

Farrow goes onto say that, “associates suggested that Musk’s use has escalated in recent years, and that the drug, alongside his isolation and his increasingly embattled relationship with the press, might contribute to his tendency to make chaotic and impulsive statements and decisions. ”

Could this be why Elon bought Twitter for $44 billion dollars, only to abruptly rename the app 'X' last month? Internet users seem to agree with Ronan's analysis, finding the lengthy expose both informative and humorous. Take a look!

This X user wasn't as impressed with the article, and offers an interesting take on Musk's alleged substance abuse.

2. Kathy Griffin, because she's getting roasted online for her botched lip surgery.

Is Kathy OK? shutterstock

According to PageSix, Kathy Griffin recently took to Youtube to expose her swollen lips after getting a cosmetic procedure called “blushing.” Take a look!

Griffin states in the video, “I’m f—ked, look at me.” Griffin added in a sarcastic tone, “I don’t think anybody will be able to tell.” Internet users wasted no time sharing their thoughts on Griffin's botched lips. Some were a bit mean.

Other fans came to the comedian's defense.

Hopefully Griffin heals up soon! Onto the final celeb!

1. Adele, because she collapsed backstage during her Las Vegas residency.

Oh no Adele! shutterstock

Adele recently told The Sun that 'her body had to be picked up off the floor' after the singer had a sciatica attack and collapsed backstage in Las Vegas. At one point during the concert prior to the collapse, Adele said, “I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica,” who suffers from chronic back pain. Fans took to the internet to express their concern. Take a look!

We hope Adele feels better!

Well, there you have it. Five People Having a Bad Monday. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.