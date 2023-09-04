5 People Having a Bad Monday

This past Friday, Travis Barker's band Blink-182 announced a sudden postponement of their tour in Europe. According to TMZ, the band announced, "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

On Saturday, Travis and his wife Kourtney Kardashian, were spotted leaving a hospital in LA. Kourtney, who is 7 months pregnant with Barker's child, appeared to be healthy and on her feet. That said, TMZ suspects that this hospital visit is linked to the Barker's "urgent family matter." Although there are no more details about the couple's visit to the hospital, fans are concerned about Travis and Kourtney. Take a look!

We can only hope that all is well with Travis and Kourtney's baby! Onto the next celeb.

According to TMZ, due to West's recent "indecent exposure," Kanye and his wife Bianca Censori have been officially banned from using a Venice boat rental company. Last Monday, the rapper and his wife Bianca were photographed riding in a water taxi through Venice. One of the paparazzi pictures captured Kanye with his pants pulled down, revealing his butt.

TMZ reports that the water taxi company wasn't aware of the incident until the photos were released online. And now, the infamous couple has been barred from renting a Venice boat ever again. This isn't the first time West and Censori have gotten into trouble during their Italy stay. According to TMZ, Censori was criticized by Italian citizens for wearing "next to nothing," earlier this month. Do West and Censori deserve this scrutiny? Two more celebs!

2. Jimmy Buffett, because he tragically passed away this past Friday.

R.I.P. Jimmy shutterstock

According to USWeekly, singer Jimmy Buffett passed away peacefully on September 1st. A post on Buffett's Instagram stated that Jimmy was "surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.” The post went on to say that Jimmy "lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.” Fans of the singer took to the internet to express their sadness about Buffett's passing.

R.I.P. Jimmy!

1. Anyone who went to the Burning Man Music Festival, because they were trapped in the muddy desert all weekend.

Is everyone OK? shutterstock

According to TMZ, this was a rough weekend for the 70,000 people who went to Burning Man. The annual festival, where participants journey to the middle of the Nevada desert for music and other fun activities, was completely ruined by a torrential downpour.

The rain was so bad that Nevada had to issue a shelter in place for festival attendees. CBSNews states that participants are finally able to leave Nevada today, after being trapped in the desert all weekend. According to TMZ, Burning Man is known for attracting "offbeat" attendees.​​​ Although 70,000 people were trapped at the muddy, rained out festival, comedian Sam Morril decided to poke fun at the disaster. Take a look!

On a very serious note, one person did tragically pass away amidst the chaos at the Burning Man festival this weekend. There isn't much information about the tragedy, but CBS News reports that the mysterious death occurred during the severe festival rain, but not as a result of it. The death is currently under investigation. Our heart goes out to that person's friends and family!

There you have it, five people having a rough Monday! For more news about people having a bad day, check out Five People Having a Bad Week.